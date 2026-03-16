The Premier League has handed Chelsea a hefty fine and a suspended ban for transfer finance breaches

The incidents occurred during the ownership of Roman Abramovich who owned the club from 2003 to 2022

Eden Hazard, Samuel Eto'o, Nemanja Matic were among the players whose transfers were probed

The Premier League has handed Chelsea a hefty fine and a suspended players registration ban for transfer finance irregularities under Roman Abramovich.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich owned the club 2003 to 2022 before he was forced to sell to current owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake capital.

Premier League sanctions Chelsea for financial irregularities under Roman Abramovich. Photo by Hrvoje Polan/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The European Union and the UK government sanctioned the billionaire as an ally of President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine in March 2022.

Premier League sanctions Chelsea

According to The Athletic, the Premier League has sanctioned Chelsea over financial irregularities relating to transfers under Roman Abramovich.

New owners self-reported the incident to the FA while reviewing the account of the past years after they took over, leading to a 74 charges of financial irregularities.

The charges included missed payments and incomplete reporting of payments made to agents during the transfers of Eden Hazard, Samuel Eto'o, Nemanja Matic, Andre Schurrle, Ramires and other players.

The FA fined Chelsea £10 million, the largest fine issued in the history of the Premier League and gave a suspended one-year ban from registering players.

It is suspended over two years, meaning Chelsea will register first team players normally if they do not commit another offence within that period.

However, they received a nine-month immediate ban from registering academy players for offences that happened from 2019 to 2022, and an additional £750,000 fine.

According to BBC Sport, this only applies to players above U9 and those registered to other EFL clubs, and not contract renewals or overseas players.

“Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm that the club has reached a settlement with the Premier League in relation to historical regulatory matters that were self-reported by the club in 2022,” the club’s statement reads.

“From the outset of this process, the club has treated these matters with the utmost seriousness, providing full cooperation to all relevant regulators,”

Premier League sanctions Chelsea for past transfers, including Eden Hazard and Samuel Eto'o. Photo by AMA/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

“The club welcomes the recognition from the Premier League of its ‘exceptional cooperation’ and that ‘without those voluntary disclosures and the act of self-reporting, a number of the Premier League rule breaches may never have come to the attention of the league’.”

The sanctions are similar to the one UEFA imposed on the club in 2023 for self-reported financial irregularities. UEFA fined Chelsea €10 million with no sporting sanctions, proving how well the new owners comply with financial regulations.

Rosenior reacts to Chelsea’s loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Liam Rosenior reacted after Chelsea lost 5-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in a dramatic UEFA Champions League match.

The Blues have an uphill task ahead of the second leg and must score four unreplied goals to overturn the deficit and reach thr next round.

Source: Legit.ng