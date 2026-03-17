Iran is in negotiations with FIFA to move their 2026 World Cup group games from the USA to Mexico

The ongoing escalation between the United States and Iran has left their World Cup appearance in doubt

Iran sports minister had initially claimed that Team Melli will not participate at the tournament in the US

Iran has opened negotiations with FIFA in order to reverse their decision of not participating in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The United States and the State of Israel launched a joint military combat operation in Iran on February 28, 2026 and led to a war which is still ongoing.

Iran remains open to playing at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Amin/Middle East Images/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The first waves of attack in Tehran targeted multiple government and military infrastructures, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

Iran's Football Federation President Mehdi Taj cast doubts on the country’s participation at the tournament amid the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

Sports minister Ahmad Donyamali later confirmed that the country will not participate, citing US’ aggression and the elimination of Khamenei.

According to Fox Sports, Iran is drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt and will play all three matches in the US.

Team Melli will face New Zealand and Belgium on June 15 and 2021 in Los Angeles and play their final group game against Egypt in Seattle.

Iran opens negotiations with FIFA

According to a post on the Iran Embassy in Mexico X page quoting FA President Mehdi Taj, Iran has opened talks with FIFA to move their group stage matches away from the USA.

“When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico,” the post reads.

This idea was popular among fans when Iran first threatened to boycott the World Cup that FIFA should move their group stage games to Mexico or Canada.

This solves an immediate problem, and should Iran move to the next round, further adjustments could be made in their schedule.

According to Reuters, FIFA has not publicly commented on these claims, though it has earlier stated that it is monitoring the situation in the Middle East.

Iran national team could still participate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Atta Kanare/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The decision to host the World Cup in the United States received criticism from fans, who claimed that security and immigration problems are enough reasons not to have it there.

Fans also called for stripping the US of hosting rights when the war broke out in the Middle East, but this was an option FIFA did not consider three months to the tournament.

AFC reacts to Iran's boycott rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that the Asian Football Confederation reacted to the reports that Iran had formally boycotted the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

AFC general secretary Windsor John claimed that the AFC is unaware of this and that any move of such will go through the confederation.

Source: Legit.ng