Napoli defender Juan Jesus compared Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen and picked the Dane as the better player

Hojlund joined Napoli from Manchester United as a replacement for Osimhen who joined Galatasaray permanently

Legit.ng compares the two strikers’ statistics this season to verify Jesus’ statements about who the better player is

Napoli defender Juan Jesus compared strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Osimhen and picked his teammate as the better player between the two.

Jesus stated the distinguishing factor between the two players having played with the two of them before during the Nigerian’s time at Napoli.

Juan Jesus claims Rasmus Hojlund is better than Victor Osimhen. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

“They have different characteristics, and I don’t like comparisons. They are both very strong strikers; you struggle even in training because they are so quick,” he said as quoted by Meridiano Sport.

“Rasmus is more powerful and better at holding up the ball, while Victor kills you in space. I would give half the shirt to both of them.

“But right now, Rasmus is the one who helps us [Napoli], so I have to choose Rasmus. I always wish Victor well; he is like a brother to me and one of the best strikers in Europe.”

Legit.ng compares the two strikers’ stats after Juan Jesus’ comments.

Comparing Osimhen and Hojlund’s stats

Victor Osimhen's stats

Victor Osimhen scored 37 goals and eight assists in all competitions for Galatasaray during his loan spell, which prompted the Turkish club to sign him permanently.

His numbers have dipped slightly this season due to injuries and involvement at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations where Nigeria finished third.

However, he has been Galatasaray's best player and top scorer this season with 19 goals and seven assists in 28 matches in all competitions, as noted by Transfermarkt.

12 goals and four assists have come in 19 matches in the Turkish Super League, while he has seven goals and three assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen, beyond his goals, is the driving force behind Galatasaray’s performances even when he does not score nor assist, most recently against Juventus.

His performances in the Champions League have helped Galatasaray on the verge of reaching the quarter-final, while the team has struggled without him.

The Lions beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg and travel with their advantage to Anfield and if they hold on to the lead, they will reach the next stage.

Rasmus Hojlund’s stats

Rasmus Hojlund is on loan at Napoli from Manchester United with an option to make the deal permanent. He joined to replace Osimhen who left permanently on loan.

He has experienced an upturn in his form at Napoli from the poor spell he had at Manchester United after his £72 million move from Atalanta in 2023.

He has scored 14 goals and four assists this season in 36 matches in all competitions, more than he scored last season at Manchester United (10) and two less than his first season at Old Trafford when he scored 16.

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after helping Napoli beat US Lecce. Photo by Cesare Purini.

Source: Getty Images

10 of his goals this season have come in the Italian Serie A, while three have been in the UEFA Champions League and the last in the Italian Super Cup.

Victor Osimhen, despite playing eight matches less than Hojlund, has produced better results. The Nigerian helped Galatasaray into the Champions League knockout, while Napoli were eliminated after finishing 30th.

Why Man Utd chose Hojlund over Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported why Manchester United signed Hojlund instead of Osimhen when they wanted a striker in 2023.

Former first-team coach Benni McCarthy alleged that Osimhen’s possible AFCON involvement changed United’s mind and they signed Hojlund instead.

Source: Legit.ng