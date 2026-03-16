Max Dowman is stepping up with top performances for Arsenal even before he can access the main dressing room

The teenager came off the bench to help Arsenal beat Everton in a crucial English Premier League title race match

Arsenal opened a nine-point lead at the top of the table after rivals Manchester City dropped points against West Ham

Teenage attacker Max Dowman was Arsenal’s hero during their 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 14, 2025.

Arsenal were level with Everton before the teenager came on. He played a crucial role in the first goal by Viktor Gyokeres before scoring a last-minute goal to seal the win.

Max Dowman celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal against Everton. Photo by Andrew Matthews.

Source: Getty Images

At 16 years and 73 days old, the Hale End star became the youngest goalscorer in the Premier League’s 33 years history, breaking the previous record set by James Vaughan at 16 years and 270 days in 2005.

The huge win helped Arsenal open a nine-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table after Pep Guardiola's side dropped points against West Ham.

Why Dowman is banned from dressing room

Dowman, despite his heroics is still not a full member of the Arsenal’s first team and is heavily restricted around the team outside the pitch.

According to Tuko, he is not allowed into the team’s changing room yet as the Premier League prohibits U18 stars from changing with senior players.

This rule applies to matchdays and training. The 16-year-old must also be provided a separate room during away trips as he can not stay with an adult teammate.

Dowman, under Premier League rule, cannot sign more than a three-year contract to avoid long-term exploitation. He has a pre-agreement to sign a professional contract when he turns 17.

The English football professional system also prohibits a player under the age of 18 from wearing shirts of his club if they are sponsored by a betting company.

Arteta praises Max Dowman

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the youngster, who he admitted changed the game and pushed Arsenal closer to the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta applauds Max Dowman after his performance against Everton. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

“It was a great moment, especially the way the goal builds up. We had 10 or 15 seconds to enjoy what was about to happen. It was magical. All the players, the crowd jumping. A beautiful day,” Arteta told the Premier League.

“It’s not only the goal he scored, he changed the game. Every time he got the ball. He made things happen and we looked more of a threat. To do that at this age in this context, with the pressure, the expectations to win the game, it’s just not normal.”

Arsenal have immediately shifted their focus to the UEFA Champions League where they'll face Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 second leg after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Everton and Manchester City drew West Ham.

The Gunners have a 97% chance of lifting the title with eight matches to go as they inch closer to their first league crown since the 2004 Invincibles.

Source: Legit.ng