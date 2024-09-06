Victor Osimhen is a new Galatasaray player after completing a loan move from Italian giants Napoli

Italian agent George Gardi, who has links with Turkish clubs, helped to broker the much publicised deal

Gardi has opened up on how the biggest and most talked about move of the summer was completed swiftly

Victor Osimhen is a new Galatasaray player after completing a season-long loan from Napoli, and the agent responsible for the deal has opened up on how he completed the move.

Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli broke down after the club sabotaged moves away until the deadline day when he was excluded from the squad for the season.

Victor Osimhen was welcomed by Galatasaray fans and media in Istanbul on Wednesday morning. Photo by Islam Yakut.

Source: Getty Images

According to Il Matino, the transfer to Galatasaray was handled by Italian agent George Gardi, who has handled a lot of Italian players’ move to Turkey due to his relationship with the Super League clubs.

Gardi explains Osimhen's move to Galatasaray

Gardi has opened up to Tutto Mercato on how he completed the biggest transfer of the summer, detailing the timeline of events and how it was done in 48 hours.

He admitted he was empathetic with the Nigerian’s situation, thus, he reached out to Gala, telling them there was an opening, but it must be done quickly and secretly.

Gardi cited Osimhen’s willingness and his conversation with manager Okan Buruk as key factors in getting it done.

“We had a video call with the coach, Okan Buruk. There, he explained the change of formation he wanted to make: Gala played with 4-2-3-1, but after he heard about Victor, he thought of immediately changing the formation and playing with two strikers,” he said.

“After this call… Victor was convinced before, even more so afterwards. Official contacts between the clubs began, and the negotiation took place quickly and with the utmost confidentiality.”

There were reports that the Turkish champions would cover his full salary during the loan, but the club disproved this by disclosing they would pay a wage of €6 million.

Boniface puts Osimhen's jersey up for sale

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface named selling price for Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray jersey after his compatriot arrived at the Super Eagles camp.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker shared a photo of the number 45 jersey on his Instagram story and put a hefty price on it for whoever is interested in buying it.

Source: Legit.ng