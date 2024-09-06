Victor Osimhen: George Gardi Explains How Galatasaray Signed Napoli Star
Victor Osimhen is a new Galatasaray player after completing a season-long loan from Napoli, and the agent responsible for the deal has opened up on how he completed the move.
Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli broke down after the club sabotaged moves away until the deadline day when he was excluded from the squad for the season.
According to Il Matino, the transfer to Galatasaray was handled by Italian agent George Gardi, who has handled a lot of Italian players’ move to Turkey due to his relationship with the Super League clubs.
Gardi explains Osimhen's move to Galatasaray
Gardi has opened up to Tutto Mercato on how he completed the biggest transfer of the summer, detailing the timeline of events and how it was done in 48 hours.
He admitted he was empathetic with the Nigerian’s situation, thus, he reached out to Gala, telling them there was an opening, but it must be done quickly and secretly.
Gardi cited Osimhen’s willingness and his conversation with manager Okan Buruk as key factors in getting it done.
“We had a video call with the coach, Okan Buruk. There, he explained the change of formation he wanted to make: Gala played with 4-2-3-1, but after he heard about Victor, he thought of immediately changing the formation and playing with two strikers,” he said.
“After this call… Victor was convinced before, even more so afterwards. Official contacts between the clubs began, and the negotiation took place quickly and with the utmost confidentiality.”
There were reports that the Turkish champions would cover his full salary during the loan, but the club disproved this by disclosing they would pay a wage of €6 million.
