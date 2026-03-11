Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has spoken about the fans’ gesture towards striker Victor Osimhen

The fans unveiled a banner and performed a choreography in honour of their striker’s late mother

Osimhen was moved to tears by the gesture, and he showed appreciation for the thoughtful gesture

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has reacted to the fans’ gesture towards Victor Osimhen during their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 win over Liverpool.

Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg at Rams Park in Istanbul on March 10, 2026. Osimhen assisted Mario Lemina for the only goal in the seventh minute.

Galatasaray fans unveiled a banner for Victor Osimhen. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by TRT Spor, Osimhen was moved to tears after the fans unveiled a banner in honour of his late mother and also performed a choreography.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray fans' gesture

Head coach Buruk admitted he was emotionally touched by the gesture from the fans.

“I had goosebumps as well. We saw the tears in Osimhen’s eyes,” the manager said via Forza Cimbom. “Galatasaray is a team of ‘feeling,' and it always reflects this to its players; it receives that emotion back from them as well.”

He applauded those behind the initiative and took the chance to appreciate the fans for always supporting the team, even on bad days, most especially during a loss to Konyaspor in the league.

”There was a truly beautiful choreography today. First of all, I want to thank those who prepared it. They always support us, they are with us even on our bad days,” he added.

“I think it was a well-deserved choreography for Osimhen. It has been done for many of our players from time to time; it was even done for me once. These are truly emotional things that move all of us.”

The manager added that the positive emotions created by the fans translated into energy on the pitch and helped the team have a great game.

“There was a truly amazing atmosphere. It wasn't just the fans supporting us in the stadium; they conveyed that emotion to us from the beginning to the end of the match,” he told GS TV.

“We tried to reciprocate that feeling by pressing them, attacking and defending together. That was very important and valuable to us.”

Okan Buruk applauds Galatasaray fans for Victor Osimhen's banner. Photo by BSR Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Next for Galatasaray is a home match and another Istanbul derby against Istanbul Basaksehir at home before travelling to Anfield for the second leg.

However, Galatasaray fans will not be able to take their positive energy to England as they are banned from the away trip after a crowd disturbance against Juventus.

Buruk has advocated for the suspension to be reversed, claiming that UEFA didn't acknowledge how their fans were treated in Turin.

Osimhen sends message to Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen sent a message to Galatasaray fans after they unveiled a banner for him before their match against Liverpool.

Osimhen, who was moved to tears, appreciated the gesture and affirmed his love for the club since the first day he wore the club’s jersey.

Source: Legit.ng