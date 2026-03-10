The football community in Senegal has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of Lamine Mboup

The ex-international spent most of his playing days with ASC Jeanne d'Arc before retiring and becoming a coach

Tributes have poured in from the Senegalese Football Federation and fans as they pay their final respect

The football community in Africa are mourning the death of former Senegalese star Lamine Mboup, two months after the Terenga Lions won the AFCON title.

The powerful defender passed away at the age of 70 in Dakar, on Monday, March 9.

Senegal sends touching message to Mboup

The Senegalese Football Federation has sent their condolences to the family of deceased football player, Lamine Mboup.

In a viral tweet on X, the FSF prayed for the soul of the former head coach of the women’s futsal team. The statement read:

"The Senegalese Football Federation is pained to announce the passing of Lamine Mboup, former international and ex-player of Jeanne d'Arc, which occurred on March 10, 2026, in Dakar.

"Sincere condolences to his family and to the entire Senegalese football family. Peace to his soul."

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions that followed the announcement of Mboup's death on X. Read them below:

@DonCorleone_66 said:

"Already had the honor of playing a friendly match in the neighborhood with him.

"Simple and kind, peace to his soul 🤲🏾."

@bayebiz_sen wrote:

"My sincere condolences to the family. I have great respect for Lamine and his service to Jeanne d’Arc and the Lions. Yalna Yalla ame solo. ❤️❤️❤️🇸🇳."

@baxaofall added:

"Peace to the soul of our late lamented Lamine.

"All our compassion to the bereaved family, to the FSF, to the Nation."

Mboup’s brief playing and coaching career

Former Terenga Lions defender Lamine Mboup spent most of his playing career with Jeanne d'Arc, one of the most historic clubs in Senegal.

His commitment and leadership on the pitch earned him admiration from teammates and supporters throughout his time at the club.

After retiring from active football, Mboup remained closely involved in the sport, transitioning into coaching and later assuming roles within the Senegalese Football Federation, where he contributed to the development of the game at different levels, per Daily Sports.

More recently, he worked within the federation while also serving as the head coach of Senegal women's national futsal team.

Under his guidance, the team participated in the inaugural edition of the Women's Futsal Africa Cup of Nations last year.

Mboup's plan was for Senegal to feature in the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar. He said via CAF:

"This is a golden opportunity to structure the sport and give it the momentum it deserves. Senegal must seize this chance, especially as the first Women’s Futsal World Cup is scheduled for November-December this year."

