Victor Osimhen is set to equal a long-standing Galatasaray record if he scores against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

The two teams were drawn against each other in the Round of 16, with the first leg coming up in Istanbul and the second leg at Anfield on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Osimhen scored the only goal, a 16th-minute penalty when the two sides met in the group stage to help the Turkish champions secure a crucial three points.

Galatasaray will rely heavily on the Super Eagles striker and expect him to have a great performance and help them beat Liverpool for a chance to reach the next round.

Osimhen eyes record against Liverpool

Osimhen, if he scores against Liverpool, would not only help his team, but it would also help his personal record and help him equal a record in Galatasaray’s history.

According to Haberler, Osimhen would equal Burak Yilmaz’s record of most goals in a single season for Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

Yilmaz scored eight goals in nine matches during the 2012/13 season. As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has seven goals in eight matches this season.

A goal against Liverpool means he would equal Yilmaz's record perfectly and he has a chance to surpass it if he scores more than one goal over both legs.

Osimhen previously surpassed Yilmaz’s record of scoring in six consecutive European matches for the club when he scored twice against Bodo/Glimt to set a new record of seven.

Okan Buruk did not give his team a day off after their win over Besiktas in the Istanbul derby on Saturday and went straight to work on Sunday.

Galatasaray confirmed that its players trained in preparation for Liverpool and will have another session by 2pm on Monday before the match on Tuesday.

Players and staff are beaming with confidence ahead of facing Liverpool after the morale-boosting win against Besiktas and having beaten the Reds in the group stage.

However, Osimhen warned his teammates to remain grounded as Liverpool are a bigger club and they face a bigger test than they did against Besiktas.

Okan Buruk also warned that Liverpool, who were in a crisis the last time they met, are a different club now and it will be a bigger challenge.

Galatasaray pay players bonuses

Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray paid bonuses to their players after the win over Besiktas and ahead of the Champions League tie against Liverpool.

A report in Turkey claimed that Victor Osimhen and his teammates will share €1.5 million and it will be deposited in their accounts.

