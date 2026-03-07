Joan Laporta is confident Barcelona can financially back a major striker signing this summer

Barcelona seeks a replacement for veteran Robert Lewandowski as the Polish striker nears the end of his tenure

Multiple European giants, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Chelsea, admire Victor Osimhen

Barcelona could be preparing for a blockbuster signing this summer, with former president Joan Laporta expressing confidence that the Spanish giants have the financial clout to invest in a new star striker.

Among the names reportedly under consideration is Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, currently dazzling at Galatasaray.

Barcelona's ex-president Joan Laporta is confident the Catalan club can sign Victor Osimhen. Photo by Europa Press Sport

Source: Getty Images

Joan Laporta, who served as Barcelona’s president from 2003 to 2010 and again from 2021 to 2023, has suggested that the Catalan club has the financial strength to make a marquee signing if the opportunity arises.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo via Barca Blaugranes, Laporta said Barcelona has the financial capacity to challenge their rivals for a top striker this summer.

“Regarding finances, when it comes to making an adjustment in any position that represents an investment in a player… Barça has the capacity to do it. Whether it has to be done is another matter. Nobody forces us; signing players isn’t mandatory.”

Laporta’s comments indicate that Barcelona’s board is willing to consider investing in a top forward, particularly as veteran striker Robert Lewandowski approaches the twilight of his career.

The Polish international has netted 14 goals in 32 appearances this season but is expected to leave the club after four years in Spain.

Osimhen’s profile attracts European giants

Victor Osimhen has become a sought-after talent in Europe thanks to his electric performances since moving to Turkey in 2024.

The Nigerian forward joined Galatasaray permanently last summer for a record transfer fee and quickly won over fans with his performances.

Victor Osimhen is among the shortlisted players Barcelona are looking to replace Robert Lewandowski next season. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

While Osimhen has expressed satisfaction at Galatasaray, the 27-year-old forward has not hidden his ambition to play for one of Europe’s top clubs.

Several teams are reportedly tracking his situation closely, including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Chelsea, making him one of the most coveted strikers on the market.

Despite his interest in a move, any potential transfer would be challenging.

Galatasaray value Osimhen at over €100 million, and his reported salary is €15 million net per season. Navigating both his transfer fee and wages will require careful negotiation.

Why Barcelona need a new striker

Barcelona are reportedly exploring options for a centre-forward as Lewandowski nears the end of his tenure at the club, The Athletic reports.

Signing a young striker like Osimhen could inject energy and firepower into the Catalan attack while preparing for the club’s future.

Osimhen’s physicality and goal-scoring prowess are seen as qualities that could perfectly complement Barcelona’s current style, which relies on high pressing and creativity from midfield.

If negotiations succeed, the Super Eagles star could bring a new dimension to Barcelona’s frontline and become one of Europe’s most feared forwards.

Bayern Munich enter race for Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Bayern Munich have joined Barcelona among the clubs interested in signing the Super Eagles, but the deal is unlikely to happen.

Bayern Munich need him to replace Harry Kane, while Barcelona made him a target as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Source: Legit.ng