Liverpool faces a tough test against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash

The two sides have been drawn against each other in the knockout, having previously met in the group stage

Victor Osimhen, who scored the lone goal in the group stage, strikes fear into Liverpool ahead of the matches

Liverpool admittedly faces a tough task in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, having previously met in the group stage of the competition.

UEFA conducted the knockout stage draw on February 27, 2026, and Liverpool had two opponents in their path, Atletico Madrid and Galatasaray and got the letter.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot wary of Victor Osimhen's threat. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the Turkish champions would have gotten another English opposition in Tottenham Hotspur if they had avoided the Premier League champions.

Both sides met in the group stage, and Galatasaray recorded a famous victory over the Reds, thanks to Victor Osimhen’s penalty in the 16th minute.

The Super Eagles striker has been instrumental in Galatasaray's Champions League campaign so far, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

He scored the goal that sparked the comeback against Juventus in the second leg of the playoff after the Lions initially surrendered their three-goal advantage from the first leg.

He remains a central figure for the Turkish champions as they prepare to face Liverpool in the first round of the knockout stage.

Legit.ng examines his record against English clubs ahead of the match.

Osimhen's record against English clubs

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has faced three English clubs in the UEFA Champions League: Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

His first match against an English club was against Chelsea in the 2019/20 season during his only year at Lille. He scored in the 2-1 loss in France and was an unused substitute in the second leg in England.

Galatasaray lost to Manchester City in the group stage of this season's UCL, playing the full 90 minutes, but he failed to score as his team lost 2-0.

He has faced Liverpool three times, twice as a Napoli player and once as a Galatasaray player. He won two of those matches and lost the other, scoring once against the Reds.

In Europe’s premier club competition, he has faced English clubs five times, won two and lost three, scoring two goals.

In the UEFA Europa League, he has faced two English clubs: Leicester City as a Napoli player and Tottenham Hotspur as a Galatasaray player.

He scored a brace during the group stage 2-2 draw against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in the 2021/22, but missed the second leg in Naples due to a broken cheekbone.

Osimhen faced Tottenham in the Europa League group stage during his first season at Galatasaray, which he spent there on loan from Napoli.

Victor Osimhen has six goals in seven matches against English clubs. Photo by Kadir Caliskan.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward scored twice during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Tottenham in Istanbul, helping his side win 3-2, taking responsibility in attack after Mauro Icardi’s ACL injury.

In two matches against English opposition in the Europa League, he has an outstanding record of four goals and never lost a match.

Against English sides in all competitions, he has faced English clubs seven times, won three, lost three, and drawn one, scoring six goals.

Arne Slot warns Liverpool against Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Arne Slot warned Liverpool ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Liverpool in March.

The manager urged his team to improve in key areas after struggling against the Turkish club during their 1-0 loss in Istanbul in the group stage.

