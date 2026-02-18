The first leg of the UEFA Champions League between Benfica and Real Madrid was briefly halted following a disturbing scene

Brazilian referee Vinicius Jr allegedly suffered racial abuse from a Benfica player after giving Los Blancos the Estadio da Luz

The unfortunate incident prompted the referee to activate UEFA'a anti-racism protocol following a formal complaint

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior stole the spotlight during Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Benfica on February 17.

The Los Blancos forward secured a vital win with a brilliant strike from the left side of the box just minutes into the second half.

The 25-year-old’s goal silenced the crowd at the Estadio da Luz, further cementing his reputation as one of Europe’s top players.

Vinícius Junior and Gianluca Prestianni during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League knockout between Benfica and Real Madrid in Portugal. Photo by: Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo.

Why Benfica vs Real Madrid was paused

Vinicius Jr scored in the 50th minute but was booked by referee Francois Letexier for celebrating near the home side’s corner flag, a gesture that appeared to provoke the fans.

The former Flamengo star then approached the referee to report alleged racial abuse, reportedly pointing toward Gianluca Prestianni.

Vinicius Jr later walked toward the touchline before Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho intervened to calm the situation.

The match was halted for nearly seven minutes as UEFA’s anti-racism protocol was activated.

Play eventually resumed, but the controversy overshadowed the encounter as the Galacticos held on to their 1-0 advantage heading into the second leg.

According to BBC Sport, UEFA introduced a three-step framework in 2009 to tackle discrimination inside stadiums.

The first step requires the referee to stop the match and request a stadium announcement urging supporters to cease the offensive behaviour.

If the misconduct continues, both teams are taken off the pitch for five to ten minutes while a second warning is issued.

The final step allows authorities to abandon the match, followed by a security review and potential disciplinary action.

Vinicius Jr has continued to endure racial abuse incidents, with a previous case occurring during Real Madrid’s clash with Valencia in La Liga last season, per The Guardian.

Vinicius Junior and Jose Mourinho during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League between Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo by: Octavio Passos - UEFA/UEFA.

@SamAduloju said:

"Benfica is a disappointment to the football world. I know Jose feels embarrassed already 😌."

@saeed3373 wrote:

"Benfica player racially abused Vinícius Júnior.

"Vini reported it to the referee to formally apply the protocol

"The referee stopped the game and decided to apply the protocol."

@Pros4luv added:

"This incident highlights yet another shameful episode of alleged racism in football, with Vinicius Jr. courageously calling out Prestianni's reported "mono" slur while covering his mouth. Zero tolerance in racism still feels far from reality."

@BgKkys said:

"Unnecessary, uncalled for, unacceptable.

"Racism shouldn’t be part of football, I wish they can get what they want he said so he can be properly fined."

Bassey suffers racism in England

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) published a statement after defender Calvin Bassey was racially abused on social media after his last game for Fulham.

Fulham eliminated Manchester United from the FA Cup in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes to reach the quarter-final of the competition.

