Nigerians urged to combat corruption by reporting suspicious activities, as advocacy group Step Up Nigeria announced a partnership aimed at protecting whistleblowers

The advocacy group also launched the 2026 World Whistleblower Day Art & Media Competition to inspire youth creativity and promote transparency

Meanwhile, the EFCC highlights the youth's vital role in anti-corruption efforts, stressing collective responsibility for a better future

Abuja, FCT - Nigerians have been urged to be part of the fight against corruption, especially serving as watchdogs to expose corrupt practices.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Step Up Nigeria's director of programmes, Oluwaferanmi Iyanda, announced the advocacy group's partnership with the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF), which is aimed at protecting whistleblowers across Nigeria.

Youth-focused campaign highlights whistleblowing as a collective responsibility in Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight. Photo credit: Step Up Nigeria

Source: UGC

The agencies also launched their 2026 World Whistleblower Day Art & Media Competition as part of the World Whistleblower Day celebrations.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, April 3, the initiative aims to spotlight whistleblowing and protection by amplifying the voices of youth, thereby promoting whistleblowing and whistleblower protection in Nigeria.

Iyanda said the competition is an opportunity for youths to showcase their creativity and passion for transparency and accountability.

According to her, the competition aligns with the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

“We seek to raise awareness, stimulate public interest, and inspire collective action against corruption," Iyanda said.

"Participants can submit artwork, skits, songs, and more, highlighting the importance of whistleblowers and the need for legal protection."

She noted that the competition is open to Nigerian residents aged 15-35, and the competition runs from March to June 2026.

While reiterating about the World Whistleblower Day, she urged youths to be watchdogs, while advocating for more legal protection for whistleblowers in Nigeria.

"Advocacy for whistleblowing must start at the grassroots. It is not just about walks or sharing T-shirts or caps, but empowering young people to engage and bring about development,” Iyanda added.

Step Up Nigeria's communication manager, Shekwogaza Kure, said the initiative aims to shift the mindset around whistleblowing.

His words:

"The World Whistleblower Day Art and Media Competition is an act of courage that strengthens democracy. We want to build a culture where whistleblowing is seen not as a betrayal but as an act of courage.”

He added that the deadline for submissions has been extended until April 12, 2026, and winners will receive cash prizes and recognition.

EFCC highlights importance of whistleblowing

In its remark at the press briefing, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also emphasised the importance of whistleblowing in Nigeria's fight against corruption.

The anti-graft agency's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, stressed that the anti-corruption crusade is a collective responsibility, and every Nigerian should see themselves as a major stakeholder.

“Our youth constitute a sizeable portion of the population and are crucial in gathering intelligence and promoting the cause,” Oyewale said.

He encouraged young Nigerians to be passionate about combating corruption, emphasising that it's not just about financial incentives, but about creating a better future for the country.

The EFCC spokesperson also addressed concerns about the whistleblower protection law, stating that while there are challenges, the commission is committed to protecting those who come forward with information.

“The commission has a robust framework for safeguarding whistleblowers and has successfully protected them in the past. We will continue to use available means to combat corruption while awaiting stronger laws and protections,” he noted.

NOA urges youth to speak against corruption

In his address, the deputy director at the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mohammed Wase, encouraged youths to speak out against corruption.

"If, as a youth, you are not speaking out against corruption, you are really killing yourself because the future belongs to the youth,” Wase said.

Protesters marched against the non-removal of judges being investigated for the crimes of bribery and corruption, in Abuja, Nigeria, on November 02, 2016. Photo: Yinka Adeparusi/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria drops to 142nd in 2025 corruption ranking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria was ranked 142nd in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Nigeria scored 26 out of 100 to trail 33 other African countries. With this, the country's score remains well below the global average of 43.

Nigeria dropped two places from the nation’s 140th spot on the 2025 CPI ranking.

The ranking, which is based on Transparency International’s latest assessment of public sector corruption, was released on Tuesday, February 9, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng