French international Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid thrashed Monaco 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, January 20, to move within a point of sealing automatic qualification for the knockout rounds.

The 27-year-old is closing in on records set by Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina icon Lionel Messi.

Mbappé’s opener was assisted by Federico Valverde in the fifth minute, while Vinícius Júnior set up his second goal in the 26th minute to complete a memorable brace in the European competition, per beIN SPORTS.

Mbappe equals Ronaldo, beats Messi record

Kylian Mbappe has now scored 11 goals in six matches during the opening phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League.

The former Monaco star has moved ahead of Lionel Messi, who previously held the record for the second-highest goals in the group stage with 10 goals for Barcelona in the 2016/17 season.

The World Cup winner has also equalled the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2015/16 campaign, when the Portugal legend achieved the feat with Real Madrid, per Dairio AS.

The six-time Ligue 1 winner has surpassed the tallies of former Ajax striker Sebastien Haller (2021/22) and former Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski (2019/20), who both scored 10 goals in the opening stage.

Mbappe will have the opportunity to set a new record when Real Madrid travel to Portugal to face Benfica on Wednesday, January 28.

The 25-year-old will enter the final round with a genuine opportunity to move beyond Ronaldo and stand alone as the most prolific scorer in the history of the competition’s opening stage.

Mbappe chases Ronaldo's record

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo remains the record holder for the most goals scored in a single UEFA Champions League season, netting 17 goals for Real Madrid in the 2013/14 campaign.

Ronaldo also occupies second and third place on the all-time list, with 16 goals in the 2015/16 season and 15 goals in the 2017/18 edition.

French star Kylian Mbappe is now in contention to add his name alongside legends such as Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski.

Fans react to Mbappe's UCL record

@MeDarkness00 said:

"Ngl I didn't know Ronaldo did that twice but mbappe might actually do it but only if he go to the final of the UCL and maybe the semi final but I kinda doubt Madrid actually able to go that far by how they just get a change in the middle of the season 🤔."

@DoudyCalls wrote:

"That’s elite company. Mbappé is already in legendary territory."

@GolVoa added:

"Mbappe on fire this season no one can stop him."

