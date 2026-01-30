Nigeria’s path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup might just have reopened following FIFA’s verdict against Malaysia

Nigeria claims DR Congo used up to nine ineligible players during the playoff in November, violating nationality laws

FIFA’s punishment of Malaysia provides a strong precedent for enforcing player eligibility rules

Nigeria’s hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup could receive a dramatic boost as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) awaits FIFA’s verdict on its petition against DR Congo.

The Super Eagles were knocked out of the qualification race after losing on penalties to the Congolese side in a decisive playoff in November.

Nigeria's World Cup hopes ended after losing the playoffs to DR Congo in November 2025. Photo credit: Jala Morchidi

Source: UGC

However, the NFF insists that the result should never have stood, arguing that DR Congo fielded several ineligible players.

With FIFA already taking tough action in a similar case involving Malaysia, confidence is growing within Nigerian football circles that the petition may succeed.

Malaysia case sets a powerful precedent

A major pillar of Nigeria’s case is FIFA’s November 2025 ruling against the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

In that case, FIFA, via its official website, reported it discovered that false documentation had been used for seven naturalised players.

The punishment was swift and severe, as Malaysia were fined heavily, and the affected matches were overturned and recorded as 3-0 defeats.

Nigerian officials believe this decision signals FIFA’s renewed determination to strictly enforce eligibility rules.

National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko has openly referenced the Malaysia case as evidence that global football’s governing body will not hesitate to impose sporting sanctions when documentation breaches are proven, ThisDay reports.

For the NFF, this precedent strengthens their belief that FIFA will apply the same standards to DR Congo.

If FIFA confirmed wrongdoing in Asia, Nigerian administrators argue it would be inconsistent to ignore similar violations in Africa.

The Malaysia ruling has therefore shifted the mood from uncertainty to guarded optimism within the Nigerian camp.

NFF challenges DR Congo’s player eligibility

Central to Nigeria’s argument is the issue of nationality laws as the NFF’s petition claims that DR Congo fielded up to nine ineligible players in the playoff tie, including well-known names such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Nigeria Football Federation filed a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of six Congolese players. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

According to the NFF, DR Congo’s constitution does not permit dual citizenship.

They allege that some players who hold European passports were improperly cleared to represent DR Congo based on misleading or fraudulent documentation.

Nigeria’s lawyers argue that these players could not legally represent the Congolese national team under the country’s own laws, making their participation invalid.

If FIFA accepts this interpretation, the consequences would be far-reaching.

The result of the playoff could be annulled, and DR Congo could face disqualification from the qualification process altogether. Such an outcome would dramatically alter Nigeria’s World Cup fate.

Possible route back for the Super Eagles

Should FIFA rule in Nigeria’s favour, the most likely outcome would be DR Congo’s removal from the qualifiers and Nigeria’s reinstatement into the process.

This could hand the Super Eagles a place in the Intercontinental Playoffs scheduled for March in Mexico, offering them a last chance to reach the 2026 World Cup.

The NFF has already made it clear that it will not abandon the case easily.

FIFA’s verdict is expected around February 15, 2026, but NFF officials have confirmed they are prepared to escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if the initial ruling goes against them.

For Nigeria, the stakes could hardly be higher. Having missed the last two World Cups, a successful petition would reopen a door that seemed firmly shut.

NFF confirms strong case against DR Congo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have shared a major update on the official petition submitted to FIFA over the alleged fielding of six ineligible players by DR Congo during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON winner fell to the Leopards 4-3 on penalties at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat last November 2025 to miss their second consecutive World Cup appearance.

