Another prominent referee who officiated at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been suspended indefinitely

The North African referee handled several matches of the host nation before they reached the final

The referee was part of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team for the Nigeria vs DR Congo match for the 2026 World Cup playoff

A FIFA-badged referee has been suspended indefinitely, weeks after the successful conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Referee Omar Artan (Somali) was withdrawn from the quarterfinal match between Nigeria and Algeria after a breach of tournament commercial rules.

Some of the matches at the 35th edition of the continental tournament were marred by poor officiating, which called for scrutiny from participating countries.

Tunisian Football Federation suspends Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Haitham Guirat.

Tunisia suspends Guirat

The Tunisia Football Federation (TFF) has reportedly suspended referee Haitham Guirat indefinitely, weeks after his involvement at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

According to Creebhills, Guirat committed a major officiating error during the Tunisia Ligue 1 clash between CS Sfaxien and Club Africain on Sunday, February 8.

The referee has come under intense criticism from football stakeholders in Tunisia, with his decision described as a serious refereeing blunder.

Guirat has been recommended for immediate disciplinary review by the Tunisian Referees Committee, in a move aimed at preserving the integrity of the league and restoring confidence in match officiating.

The Tunisian official served as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in two matches at the AFCON 2025 between Morocco-Mali and Nigeria-Mozambique per CAF.

Haitham Guirat also served as the VAR official during the 2025 World Cup playoff final between Nigeria and DR Congo.

CS Sfaxien threatens league withdrawal

Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien have threatened to withdraw from the league following their 1-1 draw against Club Africain, citing a major officiating error.

According to Foot Africa, the club said it has reached a breaking point and can no longer tolerate repeated refereeing mistakes.

CS Sfaxien confirmed they have formally requested the full Video Assistant Referee (VAR) audio and footage between the match referee and the VAR team during the encounter.

The club also vowed to submit an official complaint to the Tunisian Ministry of Youth and Sports, alleging possible manipulation in the handling of the incident.

They insist that Club Africain’s equaliser came from a clear offside position.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea awards a controversial penalty during the CAF Confederations Cup.

Ghanaian referee under fire again

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea is under scrutiny again after awarding a penalty in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 victory over Al Masry in a CAF Confederation Cup clash on Sunday, February 8.

The decisive moment came in the 39th minute when Laryea judged that Al Masry defender Ahmed Mansour had handled Glody Lilepo’s low shot inside the box, per Super Sports.

The penalty decision immediately revived memories of Laryea’s officiating in Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Morocco.

That match ended 0-0 before Morocco won 4-2 on penalties, but it was widely criticised for contentious calls.

CAF rules on Ndala

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football confirmed that its review panel found “no fault or irregularity” in Ndala’s officiating during the AFCON final.

The governing body stressed that the investigation was carried out in the interest of transparency and to protect the integrity of African football.

