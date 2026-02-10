Dele Alli reportedly lost nearly £150,000 in betting games in London

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli is once again in the headlines, but this time for troubling reasons away from football.

The Nigerian-born star has reportedly lost close to £150,000 (over ₦200 million) in a series of late-night betting sessions at a London club, raising fresh concerns about his life off the pitch as he searches for a new club.

Dele Alli loses ₦200 million in betting months after leaving Italian club Como. Photo by Ciancaphoto Studio

Source: Getty Images

Alli joins a few footballers who have battled with betting during and after their careers, with some getting punished after being caught.

According to reports from Sports247, Alli has been a regular visitor to a betting house in central London since returning from Italy.

The 29-year-old is said to take part in sessions that stretch into the early hours of the morning, with losses reportedly averaging around £25,000 per night.

Sources familiar with the games claim the former Spurs star has been playing almost every other day, sometimes for several hours at a time.

One regular quoted in the report described him as a “whale,” a term used in betting circles for players who are seen as inexperienced but willing to risk and lose large sums of money.

The same source suggested that Alli’s presence at the tables often attracts more seasoned players eager to face him, believing they have an advantage.

While the footballer reportedly does not appear distressed by the financial impact, observers noted that he seems withdrawn and unhappy during these sessions.

Dele Alli considers retiring from football

Dele Alli was once regarded as one of England’s most exciting midfield talents.

Dele Alli is reportedly considering retiring from football after spending months without getting a club. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

During his peak years at Tottenham Hotspur, he was valued at over £50 million and earned wages reportedly around £150,000 per week, as seen on Transfermarkt.

His performances in the Premier League and Champions League made him a household name and earned him numerous caps for England.

However, injuries, loss of form and personal struggles have led to a sharp decline in his career.

After leaving Everton, Alli joined Italian side Como in a bid to revive his football journey, but that spell ended earlier this season when the club released him.

Now without a team and still searching for a new opportunity, the former England international finds himself far removed from the spotlight that once defined his career.

Reports suggest his current net worth is around £20 million, meaning the gambling losses may not be financially crippling, but they underline a difficult personal phase.

Concerns for Alli beyond the betting table

Those who have encountered Alli at the betting club paint a worrying picture of a player struggling away from football.

One source claimed he rarely speaks to others and does not appear happy, despite showing little concern over the money he is losing.

Once linked with elite clubs such as Real Madrid and seen as a future leader for England, Alli’s fall from the top has been dramatic.

While the reports focus on gambling, they also highlight a deeper issue of a footballer still trying to find direction after his career stalled.

Mourinho’s comments on Alli resurface

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Jose Mourinho's words have resurfaced after reports emerged that Dele Alli is considering retirement at the age of 29 after failing to revive his career at Como.

Dele Alli was one of the brightest English prospects during his early days at Tottenham Hotspur and was named the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

Source: Legit.ng