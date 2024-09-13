Nigeria Crash Out of FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup As Falconets Lose to Japan

Falconets have crashed out of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after losing to their Japanese counterparts

The highly entertaining Round of 16 fixture saw the Africans put up a fight against the Asian powerhouse

Although Nigeria scored in second-half stoppage time, it proved too little too late, as Japan were already two goals ahead

It was a fight to finish at the El Techo Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, in the wee hours of Friday as Japan U20 Women won the tie 2-1.

Although Japan were the clear favourite to win the encounter, the Nigerian girls gave the Young Nadeshiko a run for their money.

Falconets have crashed out of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after their loss to Japan. Photo: RAUL ARBOLEDA.

Miyu Matsunaga opened the scoring for the Asians in the 33rd minute when she tucked home to put her side ahead.

The second goal came in the 65th minute when Maya Hijikata struck to extend the lead for her side.

Nigeria kept fighting and in the first minute of stoppage time, Olushola Shobowale pulled one back, setting up a nervy ending for the tie.

The Nadeshiko managed to hold on to their slender lead as they progressed to the quarter-final.

Punch reported that Nigeria reached the stage after a fine outing in the preliminary round where they finished with 6 points.

They defeated Korea Republic 1-0 in their opening fixture but lost 3-1 to their German counterparts who went on to top the group with 6 points, with a better goal difference.

Falconets ended the group stage with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Venezuela in the group stage.

Japan were one of five teams to win all three of their group outings. The Young Nadeshiko are targeting their first title since 2018.

