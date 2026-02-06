Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has broken a unique record three days after joining Atletico Madrid

The 28-year-old secured a move to the Spanish capital after playing three and a half seasons with Atalanta

The former Everton star also set a new record at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, last January

A Nigerian sports journalist has mentioned what sets Lookman apart from other current Super Eagles players

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman broke unique record for Atlético Madrid during their Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash on Thursday, February 5.

The 2024 CAF Player of the Year inspired Los Rojiblancos to a dominant 5-0 victory over Real Betis at the Estadio de la Cartuja in Sevilla, just days after completing his move to the Spanish giants.

The Super Eagles star marked his debut for the club in style, registering a superb goal and an assist to announce his arrival.

Lookman’s outstanding performance earned praise from Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, the opposition team, and Atalanta president Antonio Percassi.

Lookman shines on Atletico debut vs Betis

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone wasted no time in handing the Nigerian winger a place in the starting XI.

Los Rojiblancos opened the scoring in the 12th minute through David Hancko, who headed home from a corner delivered by captain Koke.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 30th minute when Giuliano Simeone found the net, before Lookman made it 3-0 in the 37th minute, beating two defenders and calmly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Adrian, per beIN SPORTS.

Two minutes after the hour mark, France legend Antoine Griezmann struck the fourth goal, with Lookman providing the assist.

Substitute Thiago Almada rounded off the emphatic win in the 83rd minute, sealing a memorable night for Atletico Madrid and their new Nigerian star, per BBC.

Lookman breaks record at Atletico

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has equalled a unique record just three days after completing his move to the Spanish capital.

According to Opta Jose, the 28-year-old became the first Atlético Madrid debutant since the 2013/14 season to both score and provide an assist in a competitive match.

Before joining the Spanish giants, Lookman also made history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in a UEFA Europa League final, as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

The Nigerian international set another unique record at the continental tournament, becoming the first player to register six goals and five assists across two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Lookman is a different species – Lamidi

Nigerian sports journalist Kehinde Lamidi has said that Ademola Lookman’s humility continues to open doors of opportunity throughout his playing career.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Lamidi explained that Lookman’s style of play clearly distinguishes him from other players in the current Super Eagles squad. He said:

“Ademola Lookman is a unique player who has continued to climb the ladder gradually over the years. His humility, both on and off the pitch, is what sets him apart from the rest.”

