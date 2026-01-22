Manchester United is reportedly eyeing a move to buy back Mason Greenwood from Marseille

Greenwood has scored 42 goals and registered 12 assists in 63 matches for the French club since 2024

Man United inserted a buy-back clause in Greenwood’s contract and are considering activating it

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a controversial move to bring Mason Greenwood back to Old Trafford, reopening one of the most sensitive chapters in the club’s recent history.

The potential return of the academy graduate has already sparked strong reactions among fans and football commentators.

Mason Greenwood started his career at Manchester United before leaving permanently in 2024. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Greenwood, once hailed as one of Manchester United’s brightest academy talents, left the Premier League club following serious legal and reputational issues.

Although the Crown Prosecution Service later discontinued the case due to the withdrawal of key witnesses, United’s internal investigation deemed keeping him could be a public relations disaster.

After leaving the Red Devils, Greenwood was loaned to Getafe in 2023, where he impressed enough to earn a permanent £26 million move to Marseille in the summer of 2024.

In France, Greenwood has rebuilt his career, scoring 42 goals and providing 12 assists in 63 appearances over 18 months, per Sport Bible.

His stellar performances have drawn interest from top European clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, proving his market value has significantly recovered.

Man United’s buy-back clause in Greenwood’s contract

Reports from Football Insider reveal that Manchester United included key clauses when selling Greenwood, including a 50% sell-on clause and a potential buy-back option.

Manchester United have reportedly held internal discussions to re-sign Mason Greenwood. Photo by Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

The buy-back clause could allow Red Devils to re-sign the 24-year-old for a fee lower than his current market valuation.

Financially, Man United could earn more by letting another club buy Greenwood due to the sell-on clause, which could generate over £25 million.

Despite this, internal discussions about a direct return have reportedly taken place.

A move back to Old Trafford would undoubtedly reignite intense scrutiny and public backlash, given Greenwood’s past controversies.

Greenwood’s impact in Ligue 1 and beyond

Since moving to France, Greenwood has consistently demonstrated his quality at the top level.

The 24-year-old forward has been pivotal for Marseille’s resurgence, helping guide the club to the Champions League while earning multiple individual accolades.

Greenwood’s ability to score and assist at a high rate underlines why top European clubs are monitoring his progress closely.

While his on-field performances are undeniable, Man United are weighing the potential footballing benefits against reputational risks.

Any decision to bring Greenwood back would dominate headlines and divide opinion among fans, stakeholders, and sponsors alike.

On the pitch, Man United are enduring one of their worst spells as a club after being kicked out of almost all competitions early in the campaign, leading to the sack of Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are currently fifth on the Premier League table with 35 points, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal after 22 games played so far.

Greenwood dumps England to represent Jamaica

In another development, Legit.ng reported that after the English FA made it clear that he would not represent the national team again, former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has switched international teams.

Reports claim that the Marseille of France star has "completed paperwork" to switch international allegiance from England to Jamaica.

Source: Legit.ng