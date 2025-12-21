Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 2-0 in the La Liga match on Saturday night, with England international Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe on the score sheet

The French international penalty ensured Los Blancos survived Los Rojiblancos scarce and equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Mbappe has sent a bold message to the Real Madrid legend following his achievement before Christmas

France international Kylian Mbappe has levelled up with Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring against Sevilla in the La Liga on Saturday night, December 20.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has now scored 59 goals, equalling Ronaldo's club benchmark for the most goals scored in a calendar year.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Spain. Photo by: Mateo Villalba.

Mbappe was on the verge of missing out on the milestone, but the Real Madrid winger kept his composure to score a late penalty in the 86th minute of the encounter, per Al Jazeera.

The 27-year-old celebrated equalling the record in Ronaldo's traditional style, where the Manchester United legend jumps high, thrusts his arm downward before throwing a kiss to the camera.

Cristiano Ronaldo originally set the record in 2013, and it has taken exactly 12 years for another Real Madrid player to match it.

The win cemented Real Madrid's second position in La Liga, with Barcelona topping the table with 43 points and a game to spare.

Mbappe pays glowing tributes to Ronaldo

France international Kylian Mbappe has paid a heartfelt tribute to Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo after equalling his record.

According to FotMob, the 27-year-old described Ronaldo as his idol and the best Real Madrid player ever.

Kylian Mbappe during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Photo by: Oscar DEL POZO / AFP.

The World Cup winner said Ronaldo helped him adapt in the Spanish club after joining from Paris Saint-Germain. He said:

“Today is a special day, the record is incredible, I have equaled my idol Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player of Real Madrid, today the celebration was for him, for my friend and my idol. He helped me a lot.

"Cristiano helped me adapt to Real Madrid. We talked a lot. It was nice. I have my own celebration, but I wanted to dedicate this to him”.

Ronaldo responded to Kylian Mbappe's praises with a fire emoji on Instagram.

Fans react

@alexlockin said:

"Mbappé catching Ronaldo’s 2014 record on his birthday and did a SIUUU is straight cinema 🔥."

@BEANlE wrote:

"Different era, same greatness. Mbappé matching a Cristiano record at Real Madrid is elite territory. Legendary 👏."

@0xdoha added:

"Tying a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid isn’t normal greatness, Kylian Mbappé is officially living in rare history territory."

@0xaq_ said:

"From idol to friend, from SIUU to legacy. Mbappe really turned Christmas wishes into a full circle GOAT moment."

@0xdoha wrote:

"Respect across generations hits different,

Mbappé carrying Cristiano’s legacy with gratitude shows what true greatness looks like."

Mbappe picks 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe has chosen his 2025 Ballon d'Or winner after Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal became the two top favourites for the coveted award.

France and Spain clashed this week in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League, and the Barcelona youngster put on a show while the French star had a rather quiet show.

