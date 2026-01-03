Didier Deschamps has named Morocco, Egypt and Cameroon as AFCON 2025 favourites, leaving Nigeria out

The Super Eagles finished the group stage with a perfect record, with three wins, eight goals, and tournament-best stats

Nigeria faces Mozambique next for a chance to qualify for the quarterfinals

France head coach Didier Deschamps may be a World Cup winner, but his verdict on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has raised eyebrows, especially in Nigeria.

As the tournament in Morocco heads into the knockout rounds, Deschamps has named Morocco, Egypt, and Cameroon as his three favourites to lift the trophy, leaving out an in-form Super Eagles side that many believe have been the most convincing team so far.

Nigeria is seeking to win the AFCON for the fourth time after previous successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Morocco World News, the French manager stressed his respect for African football while sticking to what he called the continent’s “usual powerhouses.”

Deschamps sticks with AFCON heavyweights

Deschamps’ choices were clear and deliberate. When pressed to name contenders, the 57-year-old pointed to Egypt, Cameroon and hosts Morocco, citing their experience and squad quality, Foot Africa reports.

France coach Didier Deschamps has excluded Nigeria among his top three favourites to win AFCON 2025. Photo by Loic Baratoux

Source: Getty Images

“The favourites are often the same teams. It’s like a World Cup, we always talk about the same nations. There can be surprises, of course, but the strongest African teams are there, with very, very good players who play for top clubs.”

Cameroon will face South Africa in the Round of 16, Egypt take on the Republic of Benin, while Morocco meet Tanzania.

All three nations boast deep tournament pedigree, Egypt with their record AFCON titles, Cameroon with their physical dominance, and Morocco, buoyed by home support.

Yet, the omission of Nigeria, and even reigning champions Senegal, suggests Deschamps is leaning heavily on history rather than current form.

Nigeria’s numbers tell a different story

If AFCON 2025 were judged purely on performances so far, Nigeria would be impossible to ignore.

The Super Eagles cruised through Group C with a perfect nine points, beating Tanzania (2-1), Tunisia (3-2), and Uganda (3-2). Only Algeria matched that flawless record.

Nigeria, who have been backed to win by Jose Mourinho, were not just winning, they were dominating.

The Super Eagles scored eight goals, the highest tally in the group stage, with six different players finding the net, underlining their attacking depth.

Ademola Lookman has been the face of that dominance as the Atalanta forward finished the group stage with two goals and two assists, making him the most productive player at AFCON 2025 so far.

His performances earned him a place in the Team of the Group Stage and the highest overall player rating.

Nigeria has a point to prove

Nigeria’s authority has not been limited to the pitch as head coach Eric Chelle was named Best Coach of the Group Stage, praised for blending tactical discipline with attacking freedom.

Next up is a Round of 16 clash against Mozambique, a match Nigeria will approach knowing that reputation alone wins nothing.

The Super Eagles are seeking to win the AFCON for the fourth time after previous successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

