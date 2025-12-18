Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has mentioned a player Nigeria would miss at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco

The Paris FC star played a vital role during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series, with Nigeria finishing in second place

The duo of Kano Pillars forward Ahmed Musa and Al-Kholood defender William Troost-Ekong retired before the tournament

Nigeria international Moses Simon has expressed sadness over the absence of a key player ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece is scheduled to take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026, across nine major cities in Morocco.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, with the Super Eagles set to open their campaign against the Taifa Stars on December 23.

Moses Simon during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake. Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Simon has featured in every match under head coach Eric Chelle, including 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the 2025 Unity Cup, an international friendly against Russia, and the World Cup playoffs.

However, the Paris FC winger did not take part in the friendly against Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on December 16.

Simon mentions key player

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon said the absence of on-loan Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick will be felt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to ESPN, the former Nantes star said Fredrick would have played a vital role in the defence in the absence of former captain William Troost-Ekong.

Simon explained that it would have been an honour to play alongside a player he developed and mentored. He said:

"It is very emotional for me. It is an unbelievable dream to play with the young one (Benjamin Fredrick), you helped to the top. The feeling is something else; it is like a father and son playing alongside each other.

"I am proud of myself, I’m proud of what I’m doing and I’m proud of the people around that encourage me and assist me also. But I am sad that he (Fredrick) will not be here. Not because I just want us to play together, but because he will help us if he was here.”

Fredrick sustained a knee injury in training with his Belgian club Dender last month. The former Flying Eagles defender will only return to action in the new year.

Super Eagles players, Moses Simon and Benjamin Fredrick during the 2025 Unity Cup in London. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The 20-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Super Eagles since making his debut against Jamaica in May.

The product of Simoniben is set to be out for 12 weeks, according to reports, and already, head coach Eric Chelle has released him with Zaidu Sanusi in the final 28-man squad released on December 11.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong will miss the AFCON following his retirement, while Ola Aina is yet to regain full fitness after sustaining an injury during the World Cup qualifiers, per Yahoo Sports.

Musa retires from international football

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has officially announced his retirement from international football, after serving the nation for 15 years.

Musa, who broke into the national team in 2010, holds the record for the most appearances by a Nigerian senior national team player with 111 caps.

Source: Legit.ng