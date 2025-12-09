Eric Chelle, who is getting prepared to lead the Super Eagles to the 2025 AFCON tournament, is being owed salaries

Barely two weeks before the start of the continental showpiece, reports have it that the manager has not been paid for months

The NFF appointed Chelle in January after he signed a two-year deal, and was placed on $50,000 monthly salary

With less than two weeks before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, a crisis has rocked the camp of the Nigerian national team.

Reports have it that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is owed up to three months' salary by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

This would deal a major setback for the team, mandated to win the continental title after missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eric Chelle has not been paid for three months even as he prepares to lead the Super Eagles to AFCON 2025. Photo: PHILL MAGAKOE.

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the NFF announced Chelle as the Super Eagles coach in January and tasked him to qualify for the World Cup and also oversee the team to the AFCON tournament.

It was gathered that the former MC Oran manager signed a two-year deal with Nigeria and was placed on $50,000 monthly salary.

NFF owes Eric Chelle up to 3 months

Nigerian journalist Oluwashina Okeleji has disclosed that the tactician has not been paid for three months, even though he chose not to complain.

The BBC Sport writer wrote on X:

"Chelle goes unpaid. Nigeria coach Eric Chelle is owed three months' salary and bonuses ahead of the #AFCON.

"The Malian, who led the Eagles to 2026 World Cup playoff, has, however, yet to make an official complaint to his employers (the NFF) about the non-payment of his salary.

Okekeji's social media post has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerian fans, as it comes on the 'eve' of a high-profile tournament.

An utterly disappointed @iAmPODii replied:

"This is embarrassing! This is embarrassing! I don't think I can take this thing anymore. I am totally fed up.

"We have the resources to pay these people their salaries but we just don't do so and then we complain that they are not doing well.

"If you check, the energy leading towards the AFCON from a Nigerian perspective is totally gone. Gone! Gone! What is all this? This is wrong on many levels.

"Why is Nigeria like this? Why is @thenff like this. NFF is this true? If it is true, then why???? I'd really like to know if this is true and if it is why not pay the Man!!!!"

@Shakersandice said:

"But the NFF president is busy travelling to the UK and USA without even paying the coach of the Team . 2 weeks before AFCON."

@Tobe_Betting posited:

"Three months without pay, five weeks to AFCON! NFF dey do wahala for Eagles before the tournament sef start. How man wan focus if dem never settle pocket? Na real disrespect to our football o!"

Nigerian fans will hope for a good outing for Eric Chelle's Super Eagles at AFCON 2025. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Former NFA scribe calls for Tinubu's intervention

The former Secretary General of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (now NFF), Sani Toro, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the state of football in the country.

The Bauchi-born football administrator blasted the players for exhibiting a high level of indiscipline during the World Cup play-off.

