Tyrique George could be the next revelation at Chelsea as manager Enzo Maresca is impressed by his performance in training

The teenager has been handed yet another first-team invitation, and he could make his debut for the seniors this summer

Chelsea will head to the United States, where they will take on Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City, and Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca seems pleased with the performance of exciting 18-year-old Nigerian winger Tyrique George so far in pre-season.

The London-born star has gained promotion to the first team, and he was spotted dazzling in training as players begin to converge.

Most of the senior stars are expected to return to London after participating in the European Championship or Copa America.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is impressed with Tyrique George's performance in training. Photo Credit: Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

All Nigerian Soccer reports that the newly appointed Maresca is enjoying George's exploits in training and could consider his possible inclusion in the travelling squad to the United States.

Chelsea are set for a pre-season tour that will see them take on Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

The matches will assess the squad's preparedness for the 2024/2025 season, which starts in August.

George was spotted on Wednesday's workout session at the Cobham Training Centre, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Super Eagles-eligible duo Noni Madueke and Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Blues are also interested in Nigerian international and wantaway Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Tyrique George set for Chelsea debut

But George has received invites to the first team's training session on a few occasions in the past, especially in the latter stages of last season.

The England Youth international was a non-playing substitute in Premier League matches against Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

If he remains at the club after the summer transfer window, he could make a first-team debut anytime soon.

Chelsea have shown their belief in his potential by offering the youngster a fresh three-year contract with a potential fourth-year extension during the off-season.

