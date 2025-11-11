The Super Eagles have been dealt a massive blow as Nigeria-eligible striker Emanuel Emegha accepts Netherlands call-up

Ronald Koeman has called up Emegha to replace Wout Weghorst ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Poland

The striker, who is also eligible for Togo, will join Chelsea next season after a pre-agreement with sister club Strasbourg

Nigeria-eligible striker Emanuel Emegha has earned his first call-up to the Netherlands national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Emegha was born in the Netherlands to a Togolese father and a Nigerian mother and is eligible to represent all three countries on the international stage.

Emanuel Emegha earns his first Netherlands national team call-up. Photo by Stefan Koops.

Source: Getty Images

The RC Strasbourg forward has represented the country of his birth at the youth level, but is still free to choose the African countries, as he has yet to make a senior appearance.

Emegha earns first Netherlands call-up

The Netherlands national team, through an official statement, has confirmed that Emegha has earned his first call-up as a precautionary invitee.

Ajax striker Wout Weghorst is not fully fit and is a doubt for the game against Poland, hence Emegha’s invitation, in case the former Manchester United striker is unable to play.

“National coach Ronald Koeman has added Emanuel Emegha to the Dutch national team squad,” the statement reads.

“The RC Strasbourg striker's call-up is due to Wout Weghorst's physical condition. The Ajax player is not fully fit, and the coming days will determine his availability against Poland on Friday.”

The Strasbourg forward, despite media reports, has never been open to representing Nigeria or Togo and was focused on playing for the Netherlands.

He believes he would make an impact with Oranje as he is a striker of a different profile to the current forwards in the team, hence he will have his opportunity.

“I believe one hundred per cent that I can have an impact on Oranje. I’m a different type of striker than the others. I don’t shortchange anyone; everyone is good. I’ve respect for everyone,” he told Supergaande.

Emanuel Emegha and Joaquin Panichelli in action for RC Strasbourg. Photo by Sathire Kelpa.

Source: Getty Images

The Strasbourg striker will move to the Premier League next summer to join Chelsea after a pre-agreement last summer to allow him to move between the sister clubs.

Chelsea owners BlueCo acquired the French club in 2023 and has used the club for the development of young players with a pathway to the Premier League.

Emegha has scored six goals and provided two assists in eight matches this season and is leading Strasbourg’s charge to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Strasbourg won't have a hard time replacing Emegha as Argentine striker Joaquin Panichelli, who joined in the summer, has stepped up with 10 goals this season.

Super Eagles missed out on Atubolu

Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles missed out after Noah Atubolu earned his first call-up to the German national team in October.

The SC Freiburg goalkeeper has yet to make a cap-tying performance, but has expressed a strong preference to play for Germany.

