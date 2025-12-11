Victor Osimhen has been crowned the 2025 GQ Türkiye Sportsman of the Year after a historic season with Galatasaray

The Nigerian striker scored 37 goals last season and broke Turkey’s transfer record in the summer

Osimhen thanked GQ, Galatasaray, and fans worldwide, saying the award means so much to him and his family

Victor Osimhen’s impact in Turkey keeps growing, and this week the Nigerian forward added another major accolade to his name.

The Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker was crowned Sportsman of the Year at the 2025 GQ Türkiye Men of the Year Awards, held at a packed black-tie gala in Istanbul.

The award did not come as a shock, as Osimhen’s first year in Turkey produced the kind of numbers that shift expectations around a club.

He scored 37 goals and assisted seven more in 41 games, driving Galatasaray to both the Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup, as seen on Transfermarkt.

For a player who arrived on loan from Napoli only a year ago, his rise in Istanbul has been rapid after becoming a fan favourite since joining Galatasaray.

How Osimhen earned GQ special award

Galatasaray wasted little time turning Osimhen’s loan into a permanent deal.

Over the summer, the club broke the Turkish transfer record, paying €75 million to secure the Nigerian forward long-term. The move only raised the stakes, but Osimhen has matched the moment.

This season, he already has 11 goals in 14 matches across competitions, continuing the form that made him the face of Galatasaray and one of the most feared strikers in Europe.

His consistency has kept Galatasaray competitive on all fronts and turned him into a headline figure in Turkish football culture.

The GQ Awards, known for blending sport, fashion, music, and film, highlight individuals who defined the year in their fields, Chronicles reports.

Osimhen has slotted right into that framework, and other honourees included actor Aras Aydın, actress Sinem Ünsal, singer Edis, and celebrated chef Bahtiyar Büyükduman.

Osimhen reacts after winning GQ award

After receiving the award, Osimhen spoke with the same mix of humility and drive that has made him a fan favourite since his arrival in Turkey.

“I want to say a big thank you to GQ. Can’t forget my Galatasaray family. This means so much to my family and me. I appreciate everyone who has supported me up to this hour. I will continue to do my best for my family, for Galatasaray, and for the fans all over the world.”

The GQ award further reinforced what most people following Turkish football already know: Osimhen isn’t just scoring goals. He’s shaping the identity of a team and a league.

And now, with a GQ Sportsman of the Year trophy in his hands, his status in Turkey has only grown stronger.

