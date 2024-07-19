Super Falcons Forward Toni Payne Joins Barclays WSL Club Everton
- Super Falcons versatile attacker Toni Payne has joined Barclays Women's Super League club Everton
- Payne moved to the English club after spending four successful years at La Liga Femino side Sevilla
- She becomes the latest Nigerian to play for the Merseyside, the most recent being midfielder Alex Iwobi
Barclays Women's Super League side Everton have announced the signing of Super Falcons forward Toni Payne. She has penned a three-year contract until 2027.
Payne was previously at Sevilla, where she spent six seasons with the La Liga Femino side. She played 169 times for the team and scored 30 goals, mostly from midfield.
The US-born star joined Sevilla after one season with Ajax women, having played for Duke Devil's Women's team during her college soccer career in the United States.
Payne's first words as an Everton player
The 29-year-old spoke to Everton TV after completing her move, admitting it is a dream come true to play in the English league.
“I’m super excited to be an Everton player. It’s been my dream to play in the UK and in such a strong league like the WSL,” she said.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play at a club like Everton with so much history in football. Now was the right moment for me to look for another challenge to push myself.
“It’s going to be different and new, and I’m really happy about my decision,” she added.
Nigerians who have played for Everton
Payne is the first female Nigerian to play for the club, but eight male players have been on the club's roster, of whom only six made at least one appearance for the Toffees.
As noted by Transfermarkt, Hope Akpan was the first Nigerian to play for Everton, while Daniel Amokachi was the first to feature in the Premier League era.
Former Eagles captain Joseph Yobo made the most appearances for the Merseyside club with 259 appearances.
