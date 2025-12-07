Chidera Ejuke claims his dribbling and speed set him apart from top talents like Saka, Yamal, and Vinicius Jr

The Super Eagles forward acknowledged only Kylian Mbappe is faster than himself

Ejuke has been listed in Nigeria’s provisional 54-man list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by Eric Chelle

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke has openly expressed confidence in one skill that he believes gives him an edge over some of the world’s best young players.

In a recent interview, Ejuke compared himself to players like Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Lamine Yamal, and Vinicius Jr., asserting that none of them are faster than him.

Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke claims he is faster than most of the world's young best players. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The only player he acknowledged as faster than him is Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe.

While there is no official ranking of speed in La Liga, Ejuke’s performances on the pitch and EA FC 26 ratings suggest he is exceptionally quick.

In the popular video game, the Nigerian winger boasts a pace rating of 90, acceleration of 91, and sprint speed of 89, confirming that his speed is indeed a significant asset.

Dribbling is Chidera Ejuke’s key weapon

While many fans may focus on goals and assists, Ejuke has long been known for his dribbling ability.

Since joining Sevilla on a free transfer last year, he has been building a reputation as one of La Liga’s most dangerous dribblers.

Despite contributing only two goals and two assists in 38 appearances as seen on Fotmob, it is clear that the Nigerian winger’s primary strength lies in taking on defenders and creating space in tight situations.

This dribbling prowess has made him a constant threat on the wings, allowing him to take on defenders one-on-one and make penetrating runs.

It is a skill that has helped him stand out even in a team that has struggled for consistency and undergone several changes in recent seasons.

However, Ejuke knows that speed and dribbling alone are not enough to reach the next level.

Chidera Ejuke has just two goals in 38 appearances since joining Sevilla last summer. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

While he is among the fastest and most agile wingers in the league, the 27-year-old acknowledges that he must become more decisive in the final third.

Ejuke’s confidence is clear, and with the right focus, he has the potential to become one of Africa’s most exciting footballers in Europe.

Nigeria will be keen that he discovers his goalscoring touch when the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off on December 21 in Morocco.

The Sevilla winger has been listed by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle in his 54-man provisional squad for the competition, with a final 28-man squad set to be released by December 11.

Ejuke returned to the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers against Gabon, five years after his last appearance, and made an immediate impact that has seen Chelle call him up in subsequent games for Nigeria.

Ejuke backed to bounce back after injury

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Ejuke has yet to hit his early-season form after returning from injury, but has earned the support of head coach Garcia Pimienta to bounce back.

Ejuke joined the record UEFA Europa League winners after his contract at Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow expired at the end of his loan at RSC Anderlecht.

Source: Legit.ng