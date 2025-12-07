Vinicius Junior has informed Real Madrid he will not sign a new contract amid a strained relationship with Xabi Alonso

The Brazilian winger wants to become the club’s highest-paid player, a demand Madrid refuses to meet

Top English Premier League and Saudi clubs are circling Vinicius as frustration grows inside the Bernabeu

There is growing unrest inside Real Madrid after Vinicius Junior informed the club he has no intention of signing a new contract.

With less than two years left on his current deal, the Brazilian has left the Spanish club’s board with a major dilemma as negotiations have completely stalled.

Vinicius Junior has reportedly informed Real Madrid of his desire to leave the Spanish club and not extend his contract. Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

Sources close to the discussions confirm that talks broke down due to one key sticking point, as Vinicius wants to become the highest-paid player at the club.

Real Madrid, despite valuing the Brazilian winger as a central figure in their attack, are unwilling to meet those wage demands, Football Transfers reports.

The player has made it clear that without assurances of a top-tier salary, he sees no point in continuing negotiations.

That hard stance has now opened the door to growing speculation about an exit, especially with clubs in the Saudi Pro League and several Premier League sides closely monitoring the situation.

Vinicius at loggerheads with Xabi Alonso

Tensions inside the dressing room have only amplified the contract dispute. Vinicius’ relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso has reportedly deteriorated over the past few months, becoming a major factor in his reluctance to stay.

Vinicius Junior's relationship with Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly broken and the Brazilian winger wants a way out. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

The Athletic reports that Vinicius personally met with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after the El Clasico win over Barcelona in late October.

During the meeting, the Brazilian made his position plain, saying signing a new deal is “not the best option for him” while his relationship with Alonso remains strained.

Those tensions were visible earlier in the season, starting with the Champions League opener against Marseille where Vinicius was surprisingly benched.

His emotional reaction to being substituted during El Clásico further exposed the cracks. Since then, insiders say trust has eroded, and conversations between player and manager have become minimal.

European giants monitor Vinicius’s ordeal

With renewal talks frozen and the player’s stance hardening, Europe’s elite clubs are preparing their moves.

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all been linked with the winger, while Saudi clubs are said to be ready with massive offers should Real Madrid give the green light.

Vinicius, for now, remains focused on playing, but those close to him insist the €30 million yearly salary request and Alonso’s handling of the squad remain decisive issues.

Real Madrid now faces a looming decision of either to match the player’s expectations or risk losing one of their biggest stars at the peak of his career.

Vinicius sends message to Real Madrid fans

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso replaced Vinicius Junior with Rodrygo in the El Clasico and all hell broke loose.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up, visibly angry, shouted in disbelief at the Spanish manager as he was caught on camera.

Source: Legit.ng