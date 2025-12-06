Why Donald Trump Was Handed Inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at 2026 World Cup Draw

President Donald Trump has won the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize after he was recognised for his role in promoting peace and stability around the world

The award has sparked heavy criticism as the FIFA Council and Congress neither approved the idea nor ratified its process

Trump claimed that his administration has saved millions of lives, as he admitted that the award is one of the greatest he has ever received

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, was presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino handed the coveted award to his 'close friend' at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C, about 30 minutes before the start of the event.

Trump took the stage to accept the trophy, a medal and a certificate from Infantino, who hailed him for promoting peace and unity around the world.

President Donald Trump was presented with the FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw. Photo: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Presenting the prize, Infantino said:

"In recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world. This is your prize, this is your peace prize. There is also a beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go."

Addressing about 2000 people, the U.S. President said:

“This is truly one of the great honours of my life. And beyond awards, we saved millions and millions of lives."

The Athletic reports that the FIFA Peace Prize was introduced in November without the board's approval.

It was launched to reward individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world.

Critics have claimed that the award was created to console President Trump after he missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize.

The opacity of the selection criteria, the process and timing of the announcement have sparked backlash.

Why Donald Trump won FIFA's Peace Prize

The special award was handed to the president of the United States as a nod to his efforts in bringing peace and stability around the world.

It honours Trump for his self-proclaimed role as a global peacemaker and his administration's stewardship of the 2026 World Cup, per USA Today.

FIFA officials and Trump's aides cited the diplomatic wins in ending international conflicts and brokering agreements.

In his acceptance speech, Trump claimed that his presidency had "saved millions of lives" and resolved "eight wars".

FIFA Council not involved

Meanwhile, FIFA's 37-member Council, including its eight vice presidents, was not involved in the process of creating the award.

Furthermore, the 211-member congress did not vote for the award to be created, not the process, not the winner.

Defending Trump's records as the U.S. President, the FIFA boss added:

"He does what he says. He says what he thinks. He actually says what many people think as well, but maybe don’t dare to say, and that’s why he’s so successful. I have to say it: I’m a bit surprised sometimes when we read some negative comments."

President Donald Trump says his administration has saved millions of lives as he wins the FIFA Peace Prize. Photo: Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Trump hosts peace agreement with Rwanda, Congo

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump hosted Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi at the U.S. Institute of Peace, where the leaders officially signed a peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict in the region.

The ceremony marked the formal signing of the Washington Accords, a U.S.-brokered peace deal first agreed in June. Alongside the peace agreement, the leaders also signed an economic compact last month and new accords on critical minerals.

