Victor Boniface Laments Unfair Treatment After Criticism by Werder Bremen Coach

Victor Boniface has faced heavy criticism, having failed to score since his loan move to Werder Bremen

The Nigerian international has lamented that he is facing unfair treatment due to his activities on social media

Coach Horst Steffen decried the striker's positioning on matchday four, during their Bundesliga clash with Freiburg

Nigerian international Victor Boniface has lamented that he is being unfairly treated as he struggles to establish himself at Werder Bremen.

It has been a tough start to life for the 24-year-old, who moved to Bremen on a season-long loan from Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

The striker says he is being unfairly judged for his cryptic posts on social media, reiterating that they are nothing serious.

Victor Boniface says everything about his social media activities is nothing serious. Photo: Marcel Engelbrecht.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface has managed nine league appearances for the club, but has failed to register a goal, leaving fans unimpressed.

He told Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger:

"I only post these things to distract myself a bit from everything else. It’s nothing serious.I’m not insulting anyone, it’s not hurting anyone, and it’s meaningless."

"I did the same thing when I was in Leverkusen. I’ve used this exact caption before. The difference is back then, I scored goals, and we won everything. Nobody talked about it.”

The forward had a remarkable first season in the Bundesliga, helping Leverkusen to the league title as well as the DFB Cup.

However, he struggled in his second season, having sustained an injury, and a potential summer move to Italian club AC Milan collapsed in the last minute before Bremen secured him on loan.

Three months after his move, Boniface has yet to score a goal, and he was recently criticised by coach Horst Steffen.

The tactician Steffen questioned the forward's positioning after Bremen’s match against Freiburg on matchday four, saying:

"He was too everywhere for me. He should definitely stay more central. It wasn’t how I wanted it."

The coach later commented again following the game against Mainz 05, adding:

"He tried to hold onto the ball up front. Today I thought to myself: Come on, he can do even better."

Boniface slams critics

Meanwhile, Victor Boniface hit out at his critics, particularly Twitter users, as he has yet to score for Werder Bremen in seven matches after joining the club on loan. He said via Soccer Laduma:

"The media says a lot of things. When you don’t score, then people want to talk, but trust me, you don’t know anything about me. I’ve seen things, but I am strong, and anybody who knows me knows that I am a strong guy; those things don’t really affect me."

Victor Boniface is yet to register a goal since his loan move to Werder Bremen. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Bonface in altercation with police

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface recently found himself in a minor altercation with police while driving home after Werder Bremen’s 2-1 comeback win over Wolfsburg on Friday night.

Fans returning from the Weserstadion captured a brief video of Boniface engaged in what appeared to be a heated discussion with a female police officer.

Source: Legit.ng