Moises Caicedo has opened up about the real reason he rejected Arsenal and chose Chelsea, despite coming close to signing for the Gunners in 2023.

The Ecuador midfielder, who joined Chelsea in a record £115 million transfer from Brighton, admitted he was always waiting for the chance to move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Metro UK, Arsenal submitted multiple offers for Caicedo, including a £70 million bid, but Brighton refused to sell.

At the time, many assumed the 24-year-old would force a move to the Emirates. However, Caicedo has now made it clear that his heart was already set on Chelsea.

Why Caicedo waited for Chelsea

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Caicedo explained that his decision not to join Arsenal was intentional, not accidental.

“Everything happens for a reason. I almost did it. But now I’m here and I’m so happy. The timing was good.”

Caicedo further revealed he simply waited for Chelsea to make their move, even as critics mocked his choice, claiming he had picked the wrong club. But his confidence never wavered.

“I waited until Chelsea came for me. People laughed. They said I chose the wrong place, but sometimes you need time to adapt to a big team. I want to give everything to this club because they didn’t doubt me.”

According to Caicedo, Chelsea’s ambition played a key role in his decision. He wanted to join a team with a clear long-term project, and to win trophies.

Caicedo overcomes tough start at Chelsea

Caicedo’s first season at Chelsea was difficult as inconsistent performances and team instability made it hard for him to settle.

But under Enzo Maresca, he has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders.

Now, at 24, Caicedo has become central to Maresca’s tactical system, as his energy and tactical intelligence have elevated Chelsea’s midfield structure.

The Ecuadorian featured 115 times for the Blues and was crowned Chelsea’s Player of the Season for 2024/25 campaign.

Maresca, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal, made it clear that comparing Caicedo to Declan Rice is unfair because the two midfielders play different roles.

While Rice has evolved into a more attacking presence under Mikel Arteta, Caicedo anchors the midfield and gives Chelsea balance.

Caicedo committed to Chelsea’s future

With another heated Chelsea vs Arsenal battle on the cards, Caicedo’s comments highlight his loyalty and belief in the project at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder has reiterated his desire to stay long-term and keep chasing silverware with the Blues.

Caicedo vs Rice battle at Stamford Bridge

