Cole Palmer helped Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain to win the FIFA Club World Cup and was named the best player

For his heroics, fans have put him in the 2025 Ballon d'Or debate, having also starred in the UEFA Conference League final

The Chelsea star is getting comparisons to earlier favourites for the award, particularly Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Cole Palmer was the star of the match and the tournament as Chelsea humiliated Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Palmer scored twice and assisted the third goal to help Chelsea win their second trophy, having also assisted twice in the 4-1 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final.

Cole Palmer poses with his FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball. Photo by Steve Nadler/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

These big game performances, coupled with sizable goals and assists in the 2024/25 season, have put him in the conversation for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Football fans on social media have begun comparing the England international to one of the early favourites, Lamine Yamal.

Legit.ng compares both players’ numbers and achievements in the 2024/25 season.

Comparing Yamal and Palmer stats

Lamine Yamal's 2024/25 stats

Yamal completed his second full season in Barcelona’s first team, playing 55 games in all competitions. As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists.

He helped Barcelona win all three Spanish domestic trophies: Spanish Super Cup, La Liga and Copa del Rey and also helped the team reach the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

The winger, who turned 18 after the season, had a 16-week spell with no goals in La Liga and still did enough to be named the league's U23 best player.

He created 33 big chances across La Liga and Champions League, while squandering 16 from his teammates.

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer's 2024/25 stats

Palmer ended his second season at Chelsea in grand style, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. He won the Golden Ball as the best player at the World Cup.

The England international played 52 games in all competitions for Chelsea, though his involvement in the Conference League was limited to the knockout stages only. He scored 18 goals and provided a further 14 assists for his teammates.

The former Manchester City star played in two finals and had five attacking contributions, two assists in the Conference League’s 4-1 win over Betis and two goals and one assist against PSG in the Club World Cup.

As noted by Sofascore, he created 32 big chances across the Premier League, Conference League and Club World Cup, while squandering 16 from his mates.

Cole Palmer speaks about winning Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng reported that Cole Palmer spoke about winning the Ballon d'Or after scoring twice to help Chelsea win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The England international claimed he doesn't think about individual awards, he just wants to be winning trophies for the club, and the award will come.

Source: Legit.ng