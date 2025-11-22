Russia is reportedly planning a World Cup-style tournament for non-qualified countries including Nigeria

The Super Eagles narrowly missed the 2026 World Cup but may now compete in a high-profile alternative event

Participation could offer Nigeria competitive minutes and global exposure despite missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria may still get a taste of international football in 2026 despite missing out on the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Reports suggest that Russia is proposing a rival competition exclusively for countries that failed to qualify for the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Nigeria could participate in a rival 2026 World Cup for non-qualified teams hosted by Russia. Photo by Phill Magakoe

The initiative, still unofficial but gaining attention, is designed to provide exposure and competitive opportunities for teams sidelined by the main tournament.

According to World Soccer Talk, the plan reportedly targets eight to twelve countries, with Nigeria’s Super Eagles among the names being floated to compete in the rival World Cup tournament.

Other potential participants include Russia, Serbia, Greece, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Cameroon, China, and Armenia.

Using stadiums from the 2018 World Cup, the tournament would mirror an international championship format, compressed into a short but intensive schedule.

Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup setback

For Nigeria, missing the 2026 World Cup was a bitter pill.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing on penalties to DR Congo in the playoff final. Photo by Phill Magakoe

The Super Eagles fell just short of qualification after finishing second behind South Africa in the group stage and then losing 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the African playoff final, BBC reports.

The decisive clash in Morocco ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, with DR Congo advancing to the intercontinental playoff, leaving Nigeria fans heartbroken after the team’s tense semi-final 4-1 victory over Gabon.

Russia’s alternative tournament now represents a potential lifeline to the three-time African champions.

Though unofficial, it offers Nigeria a chance to regroup and test upcoming players in a year that was expected to feature the world’s biggest football event.

While the tournament would not carry FIFA’s official recognition, the Super Eagles could gain valuable minutes against international opposition and keep the squad sharp.

Challenges and benefits for Nigeria

Participation in the proposed rival World Cup is not without uncertainties.

African federations may weigh FIFA legitimacy, scheduling conflicts, and diplomatic implications before committing. Nonetheless, for Nigeria, the upside is clear: it provides a platform to develop younger players, sustain fan engagement, and maintain competitive momentum despite being excluded from the World Cup.

As attention builds toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Russia’s parallel tournament could emerge as one of the most intriguing off-field stories.

For the Super Eagles, it could be an unexpected but valuable opportunity to keep Nigeria’s international football presence alive while preparing for upcoming continental challenges.

FIFA bans Russia from World Cup

In another development, Legit.ng reported that following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, both FIFA and UEFA imposed immediate suspensions on Russia’s football teams and clubs.

Russia was barred from all FIFA World Cup qualifiers and UEFA-sanctioned competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League, and has not participated in a major FIFA competition ever since the ban was imposed.

