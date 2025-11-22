Argentina will head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as defending champions, with the hope of retaining the title

The South American side has previously won the tournament three times, and they aim for a fourth one next summer

Each time La Albiceleste won the prestigious title, three-time African champions Nigeria did not qualify

Argentina will head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament as the defending champions, having won the last edition in Qatar.

The Lionel Messi-captained side claimed the ultimate prize after defeating European giants France in an intense penalty shootout.

It was described as one of the most dramatic finals in World Cup history, as it had ended 3-3, with both teams inseparable even after extra time.

Argentina eventually won the tie 4-2 after the shootout inside the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, as Messi claimed his first World Cup title.

Nigeria's Super Eagles failed to qualify for the tournament after the Black Stars of Ghana edged them out for the ticket.

Both West African nations went head-to-head in the final phase of the qualifiers, and the first leg ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In the reverse fixture, Ghana opened the scoring at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium in Abuja courtesy of a 10th-minute strike by Thomas Partey.

Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong restored parity for the Super Eagles when he slotted home from the spot after the referee awarded them a penalty.

The match ended 1-1, and Ghana progressed to the global showpiece courtesy of the away goals rule.

As Nigeria missed out on the tournament, Argentina emerged as champions, and a social media user has predicted that it is a good omen for La Albiceleste.

drewxi_ took to Instagram to disclose that the three times Argentina won the World Cup, Nigeria did not qualify for that tournament.

He further suggested that the same scenario is about to be played out as the three-time African champions will not be at the 2026 edition.

drewxi_ said:

"When Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup in 1978, Argentina won their first World Cup. In 1986, Nigeria failed to qualify again nd Argentina won their second World Cup.

"And in 2022, Nigeria failed to qualify, and Argentina won their third World Cup. Nigeria have just recently failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup; does that mean it's coming to Argentina again and No.2 for Messi?"

Messi excited ahead of 2026 World Cup

Meanwhile, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi hopes he can help his side to defend the title in next summer.

The 38-year-old said via NBC Sports:

"The truth is that yes, it’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup. And I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there.

"And I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%."

