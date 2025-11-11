Six Super Eagles players will receive a one-match ban from FIFA if they pick up a yellow card against Gabon

Nigeria will face Gabon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13, 2025

Those players will miss the match against Cameroon or DR Congo if they receive bookings and Nigeria wins

Six Super Eagles players will receive a one-match suspension from FIFA if they receive a yellow card during the World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Nigeria is still on course to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the playoff after missing out on automatic qualification in the group stage.

6 Super Eagles stars risk suspension if they receive yellow cards against Gabon. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, the Super Eagles’ first opponent in the playoff is the Panthers of Gabon, which finished second in Group F of the CAF qualifying series.

Nigeria and Gabon will face off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the same venue Super Falcons won WAFCON 2025.

The winner of the match will face the winner of the second semi-final between Cameroon and DR Congo, and the winner of the final will head for the intercontinental playoff in March 2026.

Six Super Eagles stars at risk of suspension

Six Super Eagles players will be suspended for the potential match against Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo if they receive yellow cards against Gabon.

Stanley Nwabali, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Tolu Arokodare, and Bruno Onyemaechi are all on one yellow card each and must be careful.

Nwabali received a yellow card during the 1-0 win over Rwanda, Ndidi, Arokodare and Iwobi during the 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali, Onyemaechi during the 1-1 draw against South Africa in Bloemfontein. Bassey received his yellow card against Zimbabwe in November 2023.

Four of these players, excluding Onyemaechi and Arokodare, are expected to start against Gabon, thus increasing their chances of picking up a booking.

NFF drops Super Eagles lineup hint

The NFF, in their official match preview, hinted that Eric Chelle could go with a 4-3-3 formation to combat Thierry Mouyouma's quick, short passing game.

NFF hinted that Nwabali will be in goal and will be protected by a backline of Benjamin Fredericks, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi.

Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka will be the midfield three behind the attacking trio of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

Semi Ajayi is suspended for Super Eagles' match against Gabon. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

However, Chelle could shake this up with the returning Bright Osayi-Samuel at right-back, while Chukwueze, who passed a late fitness test, could drop to the bench.

Semi Ajayi’s absence due to suspension could be why Troost-Ekong could start. However, the centre-back duo of Bassey and Frederick could be tempting for Chelle to drop his captain.

Mikel named 4 key Super Eagles stars

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi named four key players who must be at their best to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeat Gabon during the World Cup playoff.

The former Super Eagles captain named Osimhen as the most important player because of his goals but urged others to be at their best to assist him.

Source: Legit.ng