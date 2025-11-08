Inter Miami has vehemently rejected Galatasaray’s short-term loan offer for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi

The rejection from Inter Miami means Victor Osimhen misses the opportunity to link up with Messi in Turkey

Messi will remain in the MLS to prepare for the 2024 campaign, and will not be joining any other club in the winter

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was poised to create headlines across Europe with a dream partnership alongside Lionel Messi.

Galatasaray, already grabbing attention with the record €75 million signing of Osimhen from Napoli, had been plotting a sensational four-month loan deal to bring Messi to Istanbul.

Galatasaray were working to pair Victor Osimhen and Lionel Messi in attack this summer. Photo by Alex Bierens De Haag

Source: Getty Images

The plan from the reigning Super Lig champions was to link the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner with Osimhen in attack, a move that has been highly anticipated by Galatasaray fans since the rumour surfaced.

Reports from Turkish outlet Herbeler revealed that Galatasaray had even lined up a €10 million offer for the brief spell, with the intent of keeping Messi sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The idea of Messi assisting and playing alongside Osimhen, who is currently the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, could have been one of the most sensational short-term moves in football history.

Inter Miami says no to Messi leaving

Despite the buzz, Inter Miami have reportedly shut down all approaches from major European clubs, including Galatasaray, Chelsea, and Benfica, aiming to sign Messi even if the MLS playoffs end in disappointment.

Inter Miami has disclosed that Lionel Messi will not be joining any European or Saudi Arabian club temporarily in the winter transfer window. Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo

Source: Getty Images

Sources from Tribuna confirm that the MLS club has no plans to release the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, effectively blocking the chance for Osimhen to share the pitch with the Argentine forward.

Messi, who remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2027, is expected to use the winter break to rest and prepare for the 2026 season.

Club officials and scouts had monitored the situation closely, particularly in case Inter Miami were knocked out of the playoffs by Nashville.

However, the MLS side’s firm stance ensured that no short-term move would materialise, putting an end to what could have been an unforgettable pairing in Turkey.

Messi continues to shine in MLS

While the dream of a Messi-Osimhen partnership looks impossible for now, the Argentine has continued to shine in the United States.

In a recent 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, Messi scored twice and provided an assist, reinforcing his status as the face of MLS.

Sources close to his camp insist that there was never any serious consideration of moving to Europe or Saudi Arabia during the off-season.

For Osimhen, the setback is a missed chance to play alongside arguably the greatest player of all time, but the Nigerian striker remains focused on continuing his sensational form for Galatasaray and the Super Eagles.

