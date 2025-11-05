Victor Boniface has hit out at his critics as he continues to struggle in front of goal on loan at Werder Bremen

Victor Boniface hit out at his critics, particularly Twitter users, as he has yet to score for Werder Bremen in seven matches after joining the club on loan.

Boniface joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan on deadline day after his proposed loan move to AC Milan collapsed due to fitness issues.

The Italian Serie A side opted out of the deal after detecting a possibility of his history of anterior cruciate ligament injuries recurring.

Boniface had suffered two ACL injuries during his time at Bodo/Glimt, and Milan were unwilling to take the risk after an agreement on a loan with €24 million buy option.

Werder Bremen took the risk, but so far it has yet to pay off, with the Super Eagles forward going through a seven-match goal drought after providing an assist on his debut, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Boniface slams Twitter critics

Boniface is an avid social media user and understands the behaviour of football fans, particularly Nigerians, on X (formerly Twitter) against professional footballers.

The striker identifies the platform as the major source of criticism and did not spare the users while speaking about his time at Werder Bremen so far.

“The media says a lot of things. When you don’t score, then people want to talk, but trust me, you don’t know anything about me. I’ve seen things, but I am strong, and anybody who knows me knows that I am a strong guy; those things don’t really affect me,” he told Soccer Laduma.

“So I’ve just gotten to the point in my life where I understand that most people don’t watch games, they just go to LiveScore and say, ‘This guy doesn’t score, let me make money on Twitter by insulting him,’ so if you know the type of guy I am, you’ll know I have no problem.”

The striker has limited his activities on X and has moved base to Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitch, which many fans believe is connected to recent criticism.

Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen did not discuss the possibility of making the loan deal permanent at the end of the season, and he is expected to return to Bay Arena.

There will be unwillingness on the part of Bremen to discuss a permanent move for a striker who has provided one assist in seven matches.

Werder Bremen coach criticised Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Werder Bremen coach criticised Victor Boniface after his performance during the 1-1 draw away at Mainz 05.

Horst Steffen called out the Super Eagles forward and admitted that he could have done better on multiple occasions, particularly with his hold-up play.

