Arsenal defeated Burnley 2-0 in matchday 10 of the English Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday evening, November 1

Two first-half goals from Viktor Gyokeres ensured Gunner recorded their fifth consecutive win in the EPL

Fans have reacted to the performance of Arsenal as they move seven points clear at the top of the log

Arsenal continued their fine run in the Premier League with their 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening, November 1.

Swedish forward Viktor Gyokreres opened the scoring in the 14th minute from close range for his sixth goal of the season after Gabriel Magalhaes had flicked the ball back into the danger area from Declan Rice corner.

Viktor Gyoekeres scores during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in England. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

In the 35th minute, the Gunners increased their goal tally as a sweeping counter-attack ended with Declan Rice thumping a header past Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The hosts managed to have a shot on target as Arsenal secured a fifth straight Premier League victory, the past four without conceding.

The UEFA Cup winners have scored eight league goals via corners this season, the most ever by a team in their first 10 games of a Premier League campaign.

Arsenal have won seven consecutive games without conceding in all competitions for just the second time in the club’s history, previously doing so between September and October 1987 (also a run of 7).

Arteta reacts after win vs Burnley

Speaking after the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side started very well in the first half against Burnley

According to BBC, the former Barcelona coach said Emery's side is a UEFA Champions League team. He said:

"Well, obviously very happy, a really tough place to come. They’ve lost once in 18 months against Liverpool in the last kick of the game by a penalty, so that tells you the difficulty of that.

Declan Rice celebrates after scoring a goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in England. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

"I think we started the game exceptionally well. I think the first half was one of the best that we've played. Scored two goals, generated another two or three big chances and conceded nothing.

"Defensively, we were exceptional, to the point that the free-kickers that we were a bit lucky hit the bar and keep the clean sheet.

"The first half was one of the best he has played for us. He felt something muscular so we'll have to wait to learn the extent of that."

Arteta praised Viktor Gyokeres for his transition during the encounter. He said:

"Everything. His high press, his position and his touches. His threat in behind, the way he linked play, the way he gets us from these situations to transition moments. A lot. I think he was in a really good moment. It's a shame that he felt something."

Legit.ng compiled reactions of Arsenal fans following their performance against Burnley. Read them below:

@GeorgeUwaifo said:

"Congrats to the Arsenal. They have come a long way. Everything is coming together finally. That mixture of good coaching, youthfulness, team spirit and confidence is at an all time high."

@L_Arsene14 wrote:

"It's our time."

@charlesraymondn added:

"We keep moving. And nothing is stopping us! Innit?"

Arsenal signs youngster

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have once again strengthened their ties with Nigerian football after confirming the signing of highly-rated 14-year-old midfielder Emmanuel Ahaneku, from Coventry City.

The youngster joins the Premier League club’s prestigious Hale End Academy, home to some of the finest players to come through English football in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng