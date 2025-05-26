Arsenal legend Tomas Rosicky is recovering well after being hospitalized due to heart-related issues

The former Czech international was admitted on Tuesday, May 20, but is reportedly making good progress

The 44-year-old retired from professional football in 2017 and has been serving as the sporting director of Sparta Prague since December 2018

Tomas Rosicky suffered a heart-related issue last week and was hospitalised but has since been discharged.

The Czech Republic legend is now recovering at home under medical supervision, following doctors’ advice.

Since retiring from international football, the 44-year-old has been serving as the sporting director of Sparta Prague.

Tomas Rosicky of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 12, 2016 in St Albans, England. Photo by: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC.

Official statement from Sparta Prague

Czech First League club Sparta Prague revealed that sporting director Tomáš Rosický did not undergo any surgery.

According to Daily Mail, the club issued an official statement following the Arsenal legend’s successful discharge from the hospital.

The statement noted that Rosicky has the full support of the club as he continues his recovery at home.

It also mentioned that only senior club officials and close family members were aware of his condition. It read:

"Our sporting director, Tomas Rosicky was unexpectedly hospitalised in the intensive care unit last Tuesday due to heart-related issues.

"Neither Tomas nor the club will disclose further details. Fortunately, no surgery was required. Tomas, you have our full support. We're all thinking of you.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, both the club and Tomas chose to communicate publicly only after he was released into home care late last week."

Tomas Rosicky of Arsenal reacts during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Swansea City at Emirates Stadium in London. Photo by: Julian Finney.

Rosicky Reacts

Tomas Rosicky admitted that his current health scare is a result of not paying enough attention to his well-being.

According to BBC, the former Bundesliga champion acknowledged that his poor lifestyle choices contributed to his condition.

The former FA Cup winner also expressed frustration over his inability to carry out his daily duties as Sparta Prague’s sporting director. He said:

"This situation has shown me that I need to take better care of myself. Poor lifestyle habits, lack of physical activity, and family predispositions unfortunately brought me here."

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans of the former Arsenal legend following news of his health condition. Read Below:

@AFCFrediNho_ said:

"Quick recovery and stay strong Little Mozart.❤️🙏🏼."

@cooltime2003 wrote:

"What a player he was. His goals were quite memorable and fantastic. Hope he gets better 🙏🙏."

@Pearcey2709 added:

"One of Arsenal's finest, hoping all ok and a speedy recovery."

@jDosseri64 said:

"Wishing Tomas Rosicky a full and speedy recovery. A true footballing talent and Arsenal legend — stay strong, Little Mozart! ❤️."

@Dominic_Be5t wrote:

"Wishing Rosicky a swift recovery and good health during this challenging time."

@times39389 added:

"Glad to hear Tomas Rosicky is on the mend and should recover fully Hopefully he can get back to enjoying football soon."

Awoniyi undergoes emergency surgery

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed in a medically induced coma following emergency surgery for a ruptured intestine.

Forest’s medical team later discovered the severity of the Nigerian forward’s injury, prompting urgent abdominal surgery and a medically managed coma to stabilise his condition.

Surgery was performed on Tuesday, May 13, and the Premier League club released a statement confirming the Super Eagles striker is “recovering well so far.”

