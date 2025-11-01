Arsenal has become the first team in Premier League history to score eight goals from corners in 10 games

Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice sealed a ninth straight win in all competitions for the Gunners

Mikel Arteta’s side move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League after a dominant display at Burnley

Arsenal’s relentless form under Mikel Arteta shows no sign of slowing down as the Gunners cruised to a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, achieving a feat no other Premier League team has managed before.

The win not only extended their lead at the top of the table but also set a new record.

According to Squawka, Arsenal became the first club in Premier League history to score eight goals from corners in their opening 10 games of a season.

This achievement reflects Arteta’s tactical evolution, with set-pieces now forming a crucial part of Arsenal’s attacking arsenal.

The Gunners' precision from dead-ball situations has become a defining weapon, often breaking stubborn defences like Burnley’s, who came into the match on the back of two straight wins.

Dominant first half paves the way

From the outset, Arsenal looked sharp and determined to maintain their winning run.

The breakthrough came through summer signing Viktor Gyokeres, who was quick to react to a Declan Rice corner and fire home from close range, BBC reports.

The Gunners continued to press high and dominate possession, forcing Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka into a brilliant save to deny Bukayo Saka’s curling effort. Leandro Trossard also came close, but his shot was cleared off the line.

Moments before halftime, Arsenal doubled their advantage when Trossard’s clever chipped cross found Rice, who rose highest to head powerfully into the net, another reminder of their aerial dominance this season.

That goal not only sealed Rice’s growing importance in midfield for the North London side but also underscored why Arsenal remain one of the league’s most dangerous teams from set pieces.

Arsenal achieve historic milestone

After the break, Burnley tried to mount a response, with Florentino Luis heading over and Marcus Edwards rattling the post in stoppage time.

However, Arsenal remained composed, managing the game with maturity and control, hallmarks of a side growing in belief.

The 2-0 victory marked Arsenal’s ninth consecutive win across all competitions and their eighth win in ten Premier League games, an extraordinary run that places them seven points clear at the top of the table, Mirror Football reports.

Beyond the three points, the real story of the day was the record-breaking achievement. Scoring eight goals from corners in their opening ten matches not only highlights their set-piece strength but also reflects the coaching team’s meticulous planning.

The Gunners have been ranked as favourites to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 following their impressive start to the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal create unique football history

