Former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has stepped into the pundit’s chair once again with his predictions for three major Premier League fixtures in the 2025/26 season’s 10th week.

Known for his deep understanding of the game, Mikel shared his thoughts on Chelsea vs Tottenham, Liverpool vs Aston Villa, and Manchester City vs Bournemouth, three matches that could shape the early title race.

Mikel Obi has shared his predictions for matchday 10 of the English Premier League. Photo by Pau Barrena

Source: Getty Images

Mikel tips Chelsea to defeat Spurs

For his first prediction, Mikel, speaking on his ObiOne podcast, backed Chelsea to defeat Tottenham Hotspur, citing the Blues’ impressive record against their London rivals.

Mikel Obi has backed Chelsea to continue their winning streak against Tottenham. Photo by Clive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea have won five of their last six Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making them the most successful visiting team at the ground, Sports Mole reports.

Spurs, on the other hand, have struggled to keep up with Chelsea in recent meetings, winning just one of their last 13 Premier League clashes.

Their last victory came back in February 2023, and since then, the Blues have won four in a row.

According to Mikel, Chelsea’s current form and their historical edge give them a clear upper hand.

Liverpool’s woes to continue against Aston Villa

In his second pick, Mikel made a bold call, predicting Aston Villa to extend Liverpool’s losing streak.

The Reds are currently trying to avoid losing five consecutive league matches for the first time since September 1953, an unwanted record for a club of their stature.

Liverpool began the season strongly, winning their first five games, but have since faltered, losing their next four.

Despite having a strong home record against Villa, winning six of their last seven Premier League encounters at Anfield, Mikel believes Unai Emery’s side could spring a surprise.

Man City backed to end Bournemouth’s unbeaten run

Finally, Mikel turned his attention to Manchester City’s clash with Bournemouth, a fixture that has historically gone only one way.

Despite Bournemouth’s impressive eight-game unbeaten streak since their opening-day defeat to Liverpool, Mikel believes Pep Guardiola’s side will prove too strong at the Etihad, BBC reports.

Man City have a perfect 100% home record against Bournemouth in the Premier League, winning all eight previous meetings.

Only Manchester United and Man City themselves boast a better flawless record in English top-flight history.

Source: Legit.ng