Mikel Obi is being criticised for making a U-turn in his English Premier League predictions this season

The Chelsea legend earlier stated that Arsenal would not win the league, despite their incredible form

After nine matches played so far in the current campaign, Mikel seems to have changed his position

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi is faced with heavy criticism following his latest prediction on which team would win the Premier League this season.

The former Nigerian international had earlier stated that the London club Arsenal would not win the title this 2025/26 season.

His response of 'definitely not Arsenal' got Drive co-hosts Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, who is a diehard Gooner, laughing.

Mikel Obi tips Arsenal to win the Premier League this season. Photo: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

However, after nine matches, all the signs point to it finally being Arsenal’s season as Mikel Arteta's side opens a four-point gap on the standings, per talkSPORT.

After spending over £250 million in the summer, Mikel Arteta has a formidable squad that has been able to cope with injuries to important players.

In the last three seasons, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz's respective injuries derailed their plans as they ended up with successive runner-up finishes.

Although it seems too soon to anoint Arsenal as Premier League champions, they have been in incredible form this season, especially in their defensive record.

Guardian reports that Martín Zubimendi, Gyokeres, and Eberechi Eze have strengthened Mikel Arteta’s side, but solid foundations are the significant pieces of the puzzle.

Following the recent results, Mikel Obi seems to have faith in Arsenal as the former Nigerian star says Arsenal are the side to meet.

Mikel said:

"Yeah, look at the squad that Arsenal has got right now. It's frightening. Martinelli coming off the bench, winning them games.

"(Eberechi) Eze coming off the bench, winning games. (Mikel) Merino as well is injured. Kai Havertz is injured.

"No (Martin) Odegaard, no Gabriel Jesus. It's frightening. Yeah, the squad that Arsenal has got right now...and Mikel Arteta knows that. He knows that. He knows that this is Arsenal's title to lose."

Meanwhile, fans have continued to criticise the star on social media as he seems to have made a U-turn on who will win the title.

Music singer mi_abaga replied:

"Hahahaha the turn around is crazy! Arteta out here humbling pundits."

toni_aile added:

"But you said Arsenal won't win the League so what's changing now suddenly?"

ahkash said:

"Arsenal have a weak mentality […] i don’t see them being champions this season. You can bully them."

babooramoni posted:

"Bro speaking from both side of his mouth… last time, it was Arsenal can’t win the league.. story don change now. Abeg free us."

adeolaalabi cautioned:

"Oga leave our team alone with your swinging positions every now and then."

Mikel Obi spent over £250million to sign players during the summer. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta's Supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after a round of interesting results during the final matchday before the international break.

The tool predicted the Premier League winner after champions Liverpool hit a poor run of form.

Source: Legit.ng