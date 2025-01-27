The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations draw took centre stage at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were paired in Group C alongside North African country, Tunisia, and East African nations, Uganda, and Tanzania

The 2025 AFCON tournament is slated to take place between December 21, 2025, and January 16, 2026

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) heralded the spotlight as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) held the official draw and groupings for the 24 teams that will compete in the Morocco showpiece.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, who last claimed the AFCON title in 2013 and were runners-up to host nation Ivory Coast in the 2023 edition, were handed a challenging draw, as many had anticipated.

With new head coach, Eric Chelle, at the helm, the three-time AFCON champions were placed in Group C, alongside North African side, Tunisia, and two East African nations, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The Nigerian squad, which is the top-seeded team in the group, will be eyeing revenge against Tunisia after the Carthage Eagles knocked them out in the round of 16 during the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

However, the Super Eagles may face their toughest test against Uganda, a team with which they have a poor historical record. According to data from 11v11, Nigeria has lost to Uganda four times since 1978, winning only twice and drawing twice.

In contrast, the Super Eagles have fared better against Tanzania in recent years, winning five of their last eight encounters and drawing the remaining three.

The 2025 AFCON is scheduled to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 16, 2026.

Nigeria’s history at the AFCON

The Super Eagles hold the remarkable distinction of having won the most medals in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Having participated in 19 editions, Nigeria has finished on the podium 15 times—missing out only in 1963, 1982, 2008, and 2021.

Nigeria made its mark on the AFCON stage with a maiden victory in 1980, but had to wait another 14 years and endure several heartbreaking final losses before clinching their second title in 1994 with the iconic team in Tunisia.

Following the triumph in 1994, the Super Eagles experienced a series of near-misses and a collection of bronze medals. However, they would again taste AFCON glory in 2013, claiming gold in South Africa in a dramatic comeback after missing out on the previous two tournaments.

Since their 2013 victory, the Super Eagles have added another bronze in 2019 and recently finished as runners-up in the 2023 edition.

Under the guidance of coach Chelle, and with what many consider their strongest squad since 1994, the Super Eagles will be aiming for even greater success as they chase AFCON glory in the heart of Rabat, Morocco.

Chelle’s squad planning surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed the squad planning process of coach Chelle for the Super Eagles, which has recently surfaced.

The Franco-Malian tactician is known for building his team on intense discipline and strict measures.

Chelle’s first task as manager of the Super Eagles will be an away clash in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda.

