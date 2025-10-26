Alex Iwobi has become the first Nigerian footballer to achieve 300 appearances in the English Premier League

The Fulham midfielder was in the starting line-up in their 2-1 loss to Newcastle United, reaching the milestone

He paid tributes to Jay Jay Okocha and Shola Ameobi, two Nigerian legends who helped him settle in the English Premier League

Nigerian international Alex Iwobi reached a huge milestone in the English Premier League during Fulham's clash with Newcastle United.

It was a fight-to-the-finish at St.James' Park on Saturday afternoon as Newcastle United won it late courtesy of a last-minute strike by Bruno Guimaraes.

Jacob Murphy had opened the scoring for the home team in the 18th minute, but Sasa Lukic drew his side level shortly after the start of the second half.

Alex Iwobi has made 300 appearances in the English Premier League. Photo: Michael Driver.

Source: Getty Images

The Magpies sought the winning goal until the very end, and it was Guimaraes whose 90th-minute effort sent the home fans into the wilds as they won 2-1.

Despite the loss for Fulham, Nigerian star Alex Iwobi made history as he became the first Nigerian player to reach 300 appearances in the Premier League, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

The former Arsenal star was named in the starting line-up in the fixture as he set a huge milestone in the English top-flight.

Three other Nigerian stars featured in that game, including William Osula, Calvin Bassey and Jacob Murphy.

Fulham’s loss marked their fourth consecutive defeat, deepening concerns for manager Marco Silva’s side.

After the game, Iwobi paid tributes to two Nigerian legends who helped him settle in the English Premier League, mentioning Jay Jay Okocha and Shola Ameobi.

Iwobi said via the Fulham website:

"It's amazing. It's a big achievement to lead that, with the likes of Shola Ameobi and even my uncle [Jay-Jay Okocha] that's participated in the Premier League.

"It's an honour, but I'm not done yet, I'm going to keep on going and hopefully keep the record going."

Iwobi's 300 Premier League appearances comprise 100 for Arsenal, 123 for Everton and 77 for Fulham.

The 29-year-old's consistency and longevity in England’s top flight stand out, particularly considering the intense competition and physical demands of the league.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, and Mikel Obi, who shone briefly before fading, Iwobi’s adaptability, playing across midfield, on the wings, or behind the striker, has kept him relevant across three different clubs and under multiple managers.

Alex Iwobi made 100 Premier League appearances for Arsenal. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng