South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has opened up on his state of mind on the final day of the 2026 World Cup qualifier

Bafana Bafana secured the automatic ticket in Group C after beating Rwanda 3-0, and Nigeria defeated Benin 4-0

The Super Eagles’ victory over their neighbours helped them reach the playoffs, and helped South Africa qualify

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has opened up about what scared him ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier final day in Group C.

Group C was undecided until the final day, and three countries: Nigeria, Benin, and South Africa could still qualify automatically on matchday ten.

South Africa picked up the automatic ticket after beating Rwanda 3-0, and Nigeria helped them by beating their West African neighbours, Benin, 4-0.

Gernot Rohr's Benin led the group going into the final day after FIFA sanctioned Bafana Bafana with a three-point deduction for fielding the ineligible Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho.

The Cheetahs needed a win against Nigeria to guarantee their qualification for the World Cup for the first time, while South Africa needed to beat Rwanda and Nigeria to beat Benin.

The Super Eagles must beat Benin and hope that Rwanda gets a result against South Africa to dramatically secure the automatic ticket.

In the end, Bafana Bafana qualified automatically, Nigeria clinched the playoffs spot, while Benin, despite their efforts, fell short of taking anything away, as noted by CAF Online.

Hugo Broos explains final-day fear

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos has explained what made him scared on the final matchday, particularly with the Nigeria vs Benin match.

Broos admitted that the three-point deduction hit his squad hard and nearly destabilised their hard work, which eventually paid off.

The Belgian added that he had stated that the Super Eagles would help Bafana Bafana, but ahead of the final day, he was scared because of Nigeria's performances.

“I said a year ago or maybe more that Nigeria should help us, and they helped us a little bit by doing what they had to do,” he told Prime Sports with Mahlatse.

“But I was a little bit afraid because they were not really convincing during the qualifiers. They were convincing against Benin, but they started with three draws and a defeat.

“That was not Nigeria. I was a little bit afraid that Benin would not win. That was my fear, not that we shouldn't win. Even with a victory against Rwanda, we were not sure of being qualified.”

Broos concluded his interview with an incorrect claim that the Super Eagles were not aware they needed four goals. Nigerian journalists told Eric Chelle during the press conference, and captain William Troost-Ekong also communicated with his teammates from the bench.

