Zaidu Sanusi has recovered from injury and has joined his FC Porto teammates as they head for a Europa League clash against Nottingham Forest

The Nigerian international sustained an injury during a World Cup qualifier against Benin, with medical tests confirming his status

The defender returned to full training at the CTFD Jorge Costa ahead of their trip to Nottinghamshire, signalling relief for Eric Chelle

It is another massive boost for the Nigerian national team in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Having failed to pick the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification group C, the Super Eagles head to the play-off in Morocco, where they clash with Gabon in a semifinal.

The winner of that encounter will face off against the victor of the other game between Cameroon and the DR Congo for a chance to represent Africa at the inter-continental play-off.

Zaidu Sanusi returns to action

Ahead of the game against the Panthers, billed for November 13 in Rabat, Morocco, FC Porto star Zaidu Sanusi has returned to action having recovered from injury, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

The 28-year-old was part of the squad that prosecuted the matches against Lesotho and Benin after Bright Osayi-Samuel withdrew due to injury.

He came on as a second-half substitute against the Crocodiles and was in the starting line-up when Nigeria thrashed Gernot Rohr's side 4-0 in Uyo.

Sanusi was said to have sustained an injury against the Cheetahs, and upon his return to his base, medical tests showed that he sustained injury to his right calf.

As a result, he was ruled out of their clash against Celoricense in the third round of the Portuguese Cup over the weekend.

However, he returned to full training at the CTFD Jorge Costa ahead of their trip to Nottinghamshire, where they take on Nottingham Forest in the Europa League.

Further reports have it that the defender has been cleared to feature in the match against the Premier League outfit.

He is among the 24-man squad heading to the UK for the massive fixture, which indicates he will be available for the play-offs, per One Football.

The Nigerian star started Porto's last two Europa League matches and will be the only Nigerian eligible to feature at the City Ground on Thursday, as Taiwo Awoniyi is not registered for the competition and Ola Aina remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Osayi-Samuel recovers from injury

Also, head coach Eric Chelle will be delighted with the return of Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has recovered fully from injury.

The Birmingham City defender missed out on the final phase of the qualification series as Nigeria defeated Lesotho and the Benin Republic.

He was in action for the entire 90 minutes as his team registered a 1-0 win over Preston in the English Championship on Tuesday night.

