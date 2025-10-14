Nigerians are flooding social media with support for Rwanda ahead of the decisive World Cup qualifier vs South Africa clash

FIFA’s 3-point deduction leaves Bafana Bafana’s 2026 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread heading into the final matchday

Nigeria must beat Benin by at least two goals, and hope Rwanda helps them qualify by picking at least a point against South Africa

As the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its end, Nigerians are showing unexpected support for Rwanda.

The East African nation faces South Africa in a decisive Group C qualifier, and thousands of Nigerians are cheering the Wasps on in what could be a defining match for the Super Eagles’ World Cup dreams.

Nigerians are unting in support behind Rwanda ahead of their World Cup qualifier vs South Africa. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians unite behind Rwanda

Social media has been flooded with messages of support for Rwanda, who face South Africa at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

According to Sports Mole, Bafana Bafana needs a win to qualify for their first World Cup since 2010, but Nigerians are hoping the Wasps can pull off a stunning upset.

The Super Eagles’ qualification hopes depend heavily on the outcome of this match. While Nigeria hosts Benin in Uyo, the three-time African champions also need Rwanda to pick at least a point against South Africa.

“Best team in Africa,” popular Nigerian influencer Pooja tweeted, expressing support for Rwanda.

Another fan, Dr Penking, echoed the sentiment, posting:

“We stand with Rwanda 😇”

From humour to hope, the Nigerian online community has adopted Rwanda as their “second team” for the day. One fan wrote:

“Nigeria’s strategy ~ hope, prayers, and maybe next time. 😂😂😂”

Another posted,

“See as we dey Famz Rwanda .... Today Every Nigerian is a Rwandan....... We pray for you oo.”

The playful posts underline just how much is at stake for Nigeria, who are desperate to return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

South Africa’s fate hangs in the balance

South Africa’s road to qualification took a sharp turn when FIFA deducted three points from Bafana Bafana earlier this year.

Rwanda could end South Africa's World Cup hopes should the Wasps pick a point against Bafana Bafana. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The punishment came after the team fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho in March.

The decision not only slashed their points total but also damaged their superior goal difference, something Benin have capitalised on in recent games.

Now, South Africa’s qualification no longer lies solely in their hands, as even a victory against Rwanda may not be enough if results elsewhere go against them.

Nigeria’s last chance

Nigeria’s situation also remains complex, as the Super Eagles are third in the group and must beat Benin to stand any chance.

But victory alone won’t do it for the Super Eagles because they need to win by at least two goals to overtake Benin on goal difference, The Standard reports.

Currently, Nigeria sits on a +3 goal difference, while Benin boasts +5. A two-goal victory could be enough for the Super Eagles, provided Rwanda manages to hold or defeat South Africa.

South Africa backs Nigeria to win Benin

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that South Africa captain, Ronwen Williams, has thrown his support behind Nigeria ahead of their all-important 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Benin on Tuesday, October 14.

Bafana Bafana need Nigeria to win or at least draw against Benin, while they must secure victory over Rwanda to stand a chance of booking a ticket to the global football tournament.

Source: Legit.ng