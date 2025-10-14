Teboho Mokoena has finally spoken after FIFA’s three-point punishment against South Africa in the World Cup race

Bafana Bafana’s World Cup hopes hang by a thread ahead of a decisive clash with Rwanda on Tuesday

Nigeria’s result against Benin could ultimately decide South Africa’s qualification fate

South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena has finally broken his silence after finding himself at the heart of the administrative mistake that cost Bafana Bafana three crucial World Cup qualifying points.

The FIFA ruling, which came after Mokoena was fielded while ineligible against Lesotho in March, left South Africa’s qualification hopes in serious jeopardy.

South Africa star Teboho Mokoena has spoken for the first time after FIFA's three points sanction on Bafana Bafana. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the crucial final qualifier against Rwanda, Mokoena expressed determination ahead of Rwanda's game, urging fans to rally behind the team as they fight to keep their World Cup dream alive.

“As you know Bafana Bafana have been on the heat as we take on Rwanda. We’re ready to give everything on the pitch and please bring your energy on the stands, at home, and don’t forget to grab your shields. Stay confident, stay fresh, and enjoy the fresh shield-wave. Let’s go Mzanzi, let's do it together.”

According to KickOff, the 3-point deduction left South Africa’s fate no longer in their own hands, as they now rely on results elsewhere to determine whether they will qualify for their first World Cup since 2010.

Bafana Bafana face World Cup deal day

Following last week’s frustrating 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe, South Africa enter their decisive clash against Rwanda knowing that only a win can keep their hopes alive.

South Africa are bidding to reach the World Cup for the first time since hosting the competition in 2010. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

They must also hope results elsewhere, particularly between Nigeria and Benin, go their way.

Had the points from the Lesotho match not been stripped, Bafana Bafana would have been sitting comfortably atop their group, needing only a straightforward win to seal qualification.

Now, every minute of the final round could swing their destiny.

According to Tribal Football, the permutations are finely balanced:

If Benin beat Nigeria, they qualify for their first-ever World Cup.

If Benin and Nigeria draw, South Africa could still sneak through—provided they beat Rwanda by at least two goals.

If Nigeria beat Benin, South Africa will qualify again, only if they secure victory against Rwanda.

With so many scenarios in play, Bafana Bafana’s fans will be glued to screens across the country, hoping for a miracle.

Nigeria’s role adds extra spice to the final showdown

Interestingly, the Super Eagles have suddenly become unexpected allies for South Africa.

The 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane not only revived Nigeria’s qualification hopes but also gave Bafana Bafana a glimmer of hope heading into the last matchday.

If Nigeria defeats Benin and South Africa beats Rwanda, Hugo Broos’ men would qualify. But anything less could mean heartbreak for Bafana Bafana.

Broos turns to prayers ahead of Rwanda clash

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that South Africa's head coach, Hugo Broos, has turned to prayers as Bafana Bafana hopes to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the final day.

The CAF qualifying series for the 2026 World Cup will be concluded on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, with some decisive matches scheduled.

