FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a message to Ghana after the country's national team picked an automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars confirmed their place following a 1-0 win over Comoros on Saturday to finish top of Group I with 25 points after ten matches.

It's back-to-back World Cup qualification for the country, having edged out Nigeria to pick up the ticket to the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Ghana have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

At the last edition, the Black Stars finished bottom of the group, which had Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

They lost 3-2 to the Cristiano Ronaldo-captained Portugal in their opening game, but produced a comeback victory over South Korea with a 3-2 win.

They lost their final group game to the South American side Uruguay to finish bottom of the group with three points.

Now they are back to the global showpiece set to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In a congratulatory message to the team, the FIFA boss said in a clip:

"Congratulations to the Black Stars on reaching the FIFA World Cup for the fifth time in history. Your fans will bring colours, style and passion to the greatest FIFA World Cup ever in 20226 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"We expect that your team will establish more global stars to follow in the footsteps of the famous team that made the quarterfinals of the tournament in South Africa in 2010, but for now, enjoy this special moment, and we cannot wait to see who the Black Stars will face when we have the final tournament draw on the 5th of December.

"See you very soon and well. Congratulations!"

The Otto Addo-led Black Stars maintained their incredible 25-year unbeaten home run in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

They join North African countries Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, and Algeria as Africa’s representatives, with four others expected to join this week.

Complex situation in Group C

However, things remain complex in group C of the CAF qualifiers, with Benin, South Africa and Nigeria all having a chance to pick the automatic ticket.

Benin are top of the standings with 17 points, but they take on the Super Eagles, who have 14 points, in their final match of the campaign.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Ghana fans following the Black Stars' World Cup qualification. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO.

Nigeria can still progress to the Mundial, hoping South Africa drop points again when they face Rwanda.

